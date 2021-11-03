Fed cuts bond purchases by 15 billion per month. “High but transient inflation”

This is a phenomenon that cannot be addressed with monetary policy: «Our instruments cannot reduce supply constraints. We continue to believe that our dynamic economy will adapt to imbalances ». As a result, inflation will drop “to levels much closer to our long-term target,” added Powell, probably between the second and third quarters of 2022. However, the risks to the economic outlook remain and, the president explained, Monetary policy is now animated by a “risk management” approach.

Interest rates unchanged

Interest rates, fixed between zero and 0.25%, were therefore not discussed during the November meeting. Powell specified that “the decision to start tapering does not imply any direct signals on interest rate policy,” which will continue to be subjected to a more rigorous “test” than buying securities.

Indeed, the Fed continues to repeat – evidently looking “transparently” at recent price increases – that it will keep interest rates at their current level until labor market conditions reach a level consistent with “maximum employment” ( in terms of employment and participation), as valued by central bankers, and inflation will not point sharply above 2 percent.

Weak job market

At the moment, the Fed continues to see a weak labor market (and Powell again emphasized the inequalities between different ethnic groups). Five million workers are still missing and between August and September the new jobs have slowed down significantly. However, the Fed believes that the situation could normalize in the second half of 2022, when prices should also start to decline. Only then, then, will it be possible to think about raising rates.

But if the Fed should “see signs that the path of inflation or long-term inflation expectations are moving significantly and persistently beyond our targets, we would use our tools to preserve price stability. We will carefully observe whether the economy moves in line with expectations, “said Powell who then warned:” If a reaction becomes necessary we will not hesitate. “