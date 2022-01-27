Fed, dollar, Tesla and Apple



Investing.com – Here are the key financial market news this Thursday, January 17:

1. Yields respond to the Fed

I hit new annual highs after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted at Wednesday’s press conference that the central bank will tighten monetary policy this year faster than previously assumed. The yield on the 2-year US bond, which is very sensitive to interest rates, jumped to more than 1.20% by a maximum of two years.

“With inflation well above 2 per cent and a strong labor market, the Committee (FOMC) predicts that it will soon be appropriate to increase the range of federal funds rates,” reads the note released in the margin of the decision. . The purchase program will be terminated “at the beginning of March”, while the reduction in the size of the balance sheet will begin “after the start of the process of raising interest rates”. The roll-off, the bank specifies in a separate statement, it will be implemented “in a predictable” and “adequate” manner.

After the decision, CME’s calculated interest rate futures carry a 12% risk of a 50bps hike at the March 16 meeting, while a 25bps hike is seen at an 88% chance. Meanwhile, with data on the arrival in the afternoon, futures indicate a start of +24 points for the, -4 points for the S&P 500 and a decline of 90 points for the.

2. Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 record-breaking, but beware

Tesla’s warning of supply problems overshadowed its bullish deliveries projections, despite + 760% Q4 earnings and + 65% total revenue.

“We will not introduce new vehicle models this year, it would not make sense, because there will still be limitations on components,” CEO Elon Musk told a conference call, adding that the Cybertruck, Semi and Roadster models will be presented. in 2023.

The company said it is ramping up production at new factories in Austin and Berlin, as well as in Fremont and Shanghai. Fully self-driving vehicles remain a priority for the company, Musk said, despite the company often failing to live up to the predictions announced by its founder. The company aims to deliver 50% more vehicles in 2022, or more than 1.4 million units this year, up from 936,222 in 2021.

3. running

New highs for 2022 for the greenback which, after the hawkish acceleration of the Fed, returned to the values ​​of mid-2020. With the value below 1.12, the safe-haven asset ascertained after Jerome Powell, in a press conference, he avoided answering a question about whether the Fed will raise rates at the next heights of this year, leaving open the possibility of more than three hikes by the end of 2022.

“While admitting that we are going through a rough time for risk assets, we think it is too early to conclude that Fed tightening or high energy prices will severely stifle growth, and we would prefer the first scenario of dollar strength against low-yielding rivals, ”ING analysts wrote in a note.

4. It’s Apple’s day

Another round of important quarterly reports on Wall Street, with Apple (NASDAQ 🙂 that will update the market after today’s close. Analysts expect Q4 earnings per share to have increased 12% yoy to $ 1.89, with record revenues of $ 119 billion. Numbers like this could bring the P / E ratio to 31x.

Second, Counterpoint Research, the Cupertino-based company is the largest seller of smartphones in China, the most important market for this type of device. Apple got a 23% share in China in the quarter ended December, the highest ever. The last time the iPhone maker was the largest seller in the country in a quarter was in the quarter of 2015.

Other companies to release fourth quarter numbers include Visa (NYSE: V) Mastercard (NYSE: MA), Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA), McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD), Mondelez (NASDAQ: MDLZ), Altria (NYSE: MO), Northrop-Grumman, Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV), and Dow.

5. Profit on black gold

He took profits on Thursday after 2% the previous session on the back of news that the Federal Reserve indicated an “imminent” rise in interest rates, triggering a technical correction in the energy markets that were skyrocketing.

Futures for the drop 0.83% to $ 88 per barrel after bouncing around 2% to hit $ 90 for the first time in seven years, while WTI futures are down 0.85% to 86. , 61 dollars.

“The persistence of supply problems and the intensification of Russia-Ukraine tensions continue to support oil prices. It fell slightly today, but I think it’s just a technical move, ”OCBC economist Howie Lee told Reuters. Although Russia-Ukraine tensions are playing a role in the rise in oil prices, “the real supply problems, both within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and in the United States … are the main factors that are causing go up the market, ”he added.

Meanwhile, rising US oil stocks partly eased supply concerns: Yesterday’s US Energy Information Administration data revealed an increase of 2.377 million barrels in the week ending January 21. Investing.com forecasts indicated a reduction of 728,000 barrels. There had been an increase of 515,000 barrels in the previous week.