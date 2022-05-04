Fed gives a ‘push’ to the peso and closes with a rise of 0.95% – El Financiero

The Mexican peso closed the day this Wednesday with a strong profit by a weakening of the dollar after the 50 basis point hike from the Federal Reserve and the conference Jerome Powell which hinted that for the next two meetings they consider other increases of the same magnitude.

The National currency was appreciated 0.95 percent when staying in 20.0808 units per dollaraccording to data from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

The peso touched a minimum of 20.0441 and a maximum of 20.3076 units per dollar during the day.

“inflation is too high and we understand the difficulties it is causing and we are moving quickly to reduce it,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a news conference after the meeting.

“We have the tools we need and the determination it will take to restore price stability on behalf of American families and businesses,” he added.

Powell noted that an increase in 75 basis pointsbarring a dramatic deterioration in the inflation outlook, and that the central bank has focused on raising rates in half-point intervals, or 50 basis points, for now. “If we see what we expect, then we will have increases of 50 basis points on the table for the next two meetingsPowell said.

At the bank window, the dollar is sold in 20.59 unitsaccording to Citibanamex data.

The Bloomberg dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of 10 currencies, down 0.75 percent standing at 1,237.01 points.

For the dollar index (DXY), a decrease of 0.66 percent to settle at 102,765 points.

“The market has already discounted said increase, attention will be focused on the monetary policy statement and Jerome Powell’s press conference, as the market will be evaluating the likely pace of interest rate increases in the coming months”, said Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Banco Base.

The main currencies that gained against the dollar were the Russian rublewith 3.79 percent; Australian dollar, with 2.11 percent; the hungarian forint, with 2.11 percent; the south african rand, with 2.09 percent; the polish zloty, with 1.89 percent; the New Zealand Dollar, with 1.48 percent; the The Norwegian crown, with 1.32 percent; the swedish krona, with 1.27 percent; the Peruvian sol, with 1.26 percent and the Brazilian real, with 1.24 percent.