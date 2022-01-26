Fed: it will be appropriate to raise rates soon – Policy

The Fed leaves rates unchanged. The cost of money remains unchanged between 0 and 0.25%. “Soon it will be appropriate raise interest rates “he says at the end of the two-day meeting.

If current conditions remain unchanged, says President Jerome Powell, the Fed is of the view of a rate hike at its March meeting.

The economy and the labor market have strengthened, underlines the American central bank, underlining, however, that the risks to the outlook remain, including new variants of Covid.

Second Powell, the economy no longer needs strong Fed supportnoting, however, that the persistent risks on the outlook do not allow us to predict the path that monetary policy will follow.

Wall Street accelerates. The Dow Jones climbed 1.16% to 34,695.32 points, the Nasdaq advanced 3.23% to 13,979.39 points while the S&P 500 posted a progress of 2.10% to 4,447.96 points.

The European stock exchanges all closed with a strong rise: Frankfurt up by 2.22% and Paris by 2.11%. London at the end of the session marks an increase of 1.33%.