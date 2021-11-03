Fed leaves rates unchanged, via a reduction in asset purchases – Last Hour

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, NOVEMBER 03 – The Fed leaves interest rates unchanged and announces the start of tapering, or the reduction in asset purchases starting from November. The cost of money remains unchanged between 0 and 0.25%.



Inflation is high due to factors that are expected to be temporary, says the Fed and the road to recovery “continues to depend on Covid”: risks continue to weigh on the outlook.



The Fed is ready to “adjust” the speed of tapering, or the process of reducing asset purchases that will start in November with a total drop in purchases of $ 15 billion. During this month, the Fed will purchase at least $ 70 billion in Treasuries and $ 35 billion in mortgage-backed securities, down from $ 120 billion in October purchases. “In December, the Fed will buy 60 billion in Treasuries and 30 billion in mortage-baked security,” reads the note released by the Fed at the end of the two-day meeting. (HANDLE).

