Fed measures in the US cause bitcoin to fall

Key facts: Since September 2018, bitcoin has not recorded six consecutive weeks of losses.

It is paradoxical that the traders who are accumulating have reached an all-time high.

On the way to its sixth consecutive week of decline, the price of bitcoin registered a 10% drop on Thursday, May 5, after announcements by the United States Federal Reserve, as reported by CriptoNoticias. After the expected announcement of the 0.5% increase in interest rates by the Fed on Wednesday the 4th, there was a rebound in the price of BTC of 6%.

However, the expectations of Rate hikes above 0.5% caused markets to pull back noticeably on Thursday bitcoin (BTC) and stocks, including major stock indices like Nasdaq, Dow Jones, and S&P 500.

After the drop on Thursday, the price of bitcoin remained in movements around the USD 36,000, although this Monday it lost the support of USD 35,000.

Bitcoin price in the last six months. Source: TradingView.

In the last major correction, which occurred between April and November 2021, the lowest point in price represented a 55% drop. Thus, priced at $32,000 at the time of writing, the drop exceeds 52%, from USD 69,000 on November 10, 2021.

If it is indeed a price floor, the fact that 6 months have passed since the historical maximum of November 2021 would allow us to infer that, in the event of a recovery, bitcoin would not reach the level of USD 69,000 before November of this year .

It is very likely that the succession of six consecutive weeks in loss will materialize at the close of this Sunday. This string of red candles had not occurred since September 2014, the year in which the last five-week sequence in red ink was also recorded, commented by CriptoNoticias this Friday 6.

How far can the bitcoin price go down?

When bitcoin found support at $35,000 after its Thursday drop, CriptoNoticias examined scenarios of its possible price trend. Some analysts use the high level of coupling of bitcoin with risk actions to predict that the main cryptocurrency will continue to move in step with these assets.

Another reaction is offered by investors who take advantage of the price drop to buy, while an important segment of holders keep their BTC reserves without selling. It is almost a paradox that, in full bearish phase, traders who accumulate bitcoin are at all-time highs. There is no guarantee that bitcoin cannot go further down, but price stabilization around $36,000 could lead to a more robust consolidation phase.

Featured chart of the week

Although six months have passed in a downward trend, Capitulations or sell-offs of the magnitude seen in previous corrections have not yet occurred.

The following graph displays the effective gains and losses of the holders. Capitulations, or sell-offs, are shown when losses are greater than 40,000 BTC. In that case, market bottoms are set and capitulations lead to a price reversal. The last capitulation occurred in March 2020 when the markets collapsed due to the declaration of a Covid-19 pandemic.

Gains and losses of BTC holders (shaded in blue) in contrast to the price. Source: Glassnode /@SwellCycle/ Twitter.

In these events, says @SwellCycle, all potential sellers are exhausted and buyers emerge, stimulated by the price drop. Recent buyers are highly unlikely to sell, and decreased liquidity causes a change in price direction.

Bitcoin in the red and stocks too

Due to bitcoin’s growing coupling with stocks, traditional assets also had a week of price pullbacks. In the case of the Nasdaq index, which tracks technology stocks, this week saw the worst drop since 2020.

Apple fell 5.6%, Google fell 4.8%, while Amazon fell 7.6%. And the prospects for the rest of the year are not at all encouraging, as there are expectations in the market that interest increases by the Fed in June, July and September, as well as those forecast for December, could be 0.75% and not 0.5%, as announced this past Wednesday.

Fundación Luna displaces Tesla as an investor in bitcoin

As we reported in this medium, the Luna Foundation, responsible for the stablecoin US terra (UST), announced this Thursday the acquisition of 37,863 bitcoin, equivalent to about USD 1,500 million.

In this way, that organization is positioned among the 10 largest bitcoin investors. In the realm of institutional bitcoin adoption, Fundación Luna, accumulates 80,393 BTC, equivalent to USD 3,186 million. It thus becomes the second largest investor in bitcoin among public companies, surpassing Tesla, which accumulates 43,200 BTC. The first public company that holds the most BTC as a strategic reserve is MicroStrategy, with 129,218 BTC, which is equivalent to USD 4,642 million.

Bitcoin: one million dollars in 2030

A study by ARK Investments Management estimates that the price of BTC will reach more than a million dollars in 2030.

The report notes that the first cryptocurrency will be used mostly as digital gold, in corporate reserves and institutional investments. ARK makes this prediction after analyzing which technologies they believe will grow the most in the future, and bitcoin stands out alongside artificial intelligence, robotics, energy storage, and DNA sequencing.