Fed minutes, Ukraine tension, inflation

By Geoffrey Smith and Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Fear of a Russian attack seems to have receded but NATO countries are not entirely certain of the withdrawal of troops announced yesterday by Putin. Western markets reacted accordingly, contrary to what is happening in Moscow. Geopolitics or not, investors await tonight’s Fed minutes to pick up the signals from voting members, while in London the road to further monetary tightening seems to be the right one. In China, however, the central bank plays another sport. Here is the main news on the financial markets this Wednesday:

1. NATO does not believe in Putin

Financial markets are not entirely convinced of the withdrawal of Russian troops in Eastern Europe, after Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Moscow is continuing “to reinforce its presence at the border”, and “no form of de-escalation has been seen on the border. field”.

In response, Russian news agencies wrote that Putin’s announced withdrawal from both the Ukrainian border and Crimea will continue “for the next 3 or 4 weeks”, but according to IG analyst Diego Morín, “investors remain cautious about any turn of events “.

On the other hand, the Russian markets were positive, with the ruble strengthening against the dollar and the index rising by 1.1%. European gas prices trade below 70 euros per megawatt hour also due to an increase in inventories.

2. Fed minutes

In addition to the geopolitical tensions, traders are closely monitoring any indications that come from the Fed circles in terms of interest rates. For this reason, there is high attention for the release of the at 20:00 CET which could give some signals about the intentions of the voting members on the path to be taken.

Many asset managers are expecting a 25bp hike at each meeting, with JP Morgan (NYSE 🙂 hitting a 1.5% maximum target by the end of 2022, while Investing.com’s Fed Rate Monitor Tool has a chance to see a 50 basis point increase at the March meeting was 59 percent from last week’s 27 percent.

“Numerous FOMC members in recent weeks have expressed increasingly aggressive views,” write broker Oanda. “Few have been as aggressive as James Bullard, who called for a full percentage point hike before July and raised the prospect of hikes between meetings. The minutes may reflect the hawkish evolution underway at the central bank, but not. the pricing of the markets should change “.

3. Pressure at Threadneedle Street

The UK’s annual rise in consumer prices (+ 5.5% in January) was the highest since 1992, while producer prices jumped to + 9.9% despite the Bank of England two consecutive interest rate hikes for the first time since 2004 in an effort to contain the overheating of the economy.

The BoE expects inflation to peak at 7.25% in April, but the market is pricing in five more rate hikes, which would bring the cost of the pound to 1.75%, the highest since 2009.

Slightly different context in China, where producer prices remain high at 9.1% but follow a downward trend. For Oanda analysts, if this decline were to be confirmed, “China’s central bank will continue to cut rates to further protect the economy from the various headwinds it faces, including the pandemic and housing market turmoil.”

4. “Spatial” risers

Space travel is no longer a distant dream. As a result, Virgin Galactic (NYSE 🙂 stock shot up over 31% in yesterday’s session after announcing the opening of ticket sales to the public starting tomorrow.

Tickets, already announced in 2021, are not for all budgets. They will cost $ 450,000 each, with an advance of $ 150,000, but for the Ad Michael Colglazier the company aims “ad to have our first 1,000 customers at the start of commercial service, with an incredibly solid foundation for starting the regular operations that will come as the fleet grows. “

Returning to earth, the turmoil on the chip sector should be noted. After the announcement of the acquisition by Intel (NASDAQ 🙂 of Tower Semiconductor for 5.4 billion dollars which sent the stock up 42% on, purchases also increased on STMicroelectronics (MI :). The Israeli company signed a partnership with STM (PA 🙂 in 2021 whereby the two companies will pool their resources to accelerate production.

5. Bags

European markets have reversed early gains and are trading in negative territory in the early afternoon. The lost 0.5%, the Cac and the lost 0.1%, while it was down by 0.1%.

For the Wall Street startup, futures are down 80 points, Nasdaq futures lose 50 points, while S&P 500 futures score -11 points. The US data is an important day, with retail sales, industrial production and the monthly index of the real estate market of the National Association of Homebuilders that will be released in the afternoon.