Fed, Musk, Apple and more: the 5 news of the weekend

Ahead of a new trading week, here’s a quick rundown of the five biggest stories from the cryptocurrency, technology, and corporate industry that traders and investors shouldn’t miss.

1. Elon Musk’s dig at Bernie Sanders

The CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk criticized the Senator Bernie Sanders (Independent for Vermont) after the progressive lawmaker demanded that the ultra-rich pay their “fair share” in taxes.

Musk, the richest person in the world, responded by saying he forgot that Sanders was “still alive”, also asking if the senator wanted Musk to sell more Tesla shares.

2. Apple’s patent on ‘privacy glasses’

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has filed a patent for a pair of glasses that will only allow the owner of an iPhone to view content on the phone display and prevent others without glasses from viewing the screen; Apple’s patent filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office is described as “privacy glasses”.

3. Morgan Stanley economists differ from their CEO on Fed rate hike

The economists of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) have departed from the CEO of the company James Gorman stating that it does not predict that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates until 2023; Gorman said last month that the Fed should “start moving” in the first quarter of 2022.

4. Bitcoin up after Taproot update

In the early hours of Monday Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rallied after ‘Taproot’, a major update to the world’s leading cryptocurrency network, was activated Sunday; the update is expected to improve the privacy, transaction efficiency and security of the cryptocurrency. At the time of publication, Bitcoin was up 2.3% daily to $ 65,799.86.

5. Dogecoin co-creator gets Musk’s support

The comment posted on Twitter by the co-creator of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) Billy Markus, according to which the low commissions of the meme cryptocurrency make it superior to competing cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin And Shiba Inu, received support from Elon Musk, managing director of Tesla.

Musk, who is a big supporter of Dogecoin and owns a Shiba Inu breed dog named Floki, supported the tweet and liked it.

Meantime

Among other weekend stories, investors may want to take a look at the weekly review on electric vehicles, at the way in which Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) plans to avoid flight cancellations during busy holiday travel period and how Apple concluded an eight-year legal battle with its employees over its stock exchange control policy.

Furthermore, ‘Squid Game’, a successful series from the streaming giant Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), surpassed the most popular television series of all time, the HBO show ‘Game of Thrones’, in terms of popularity on YouTube, a video platform owned by Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).