Fed, Nvidia, US Futures – What’s Happening in the Markets By Investing.com



© Reuters



By Geoffrey Smith and Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Here is the key news on the financial markets this Tuesday, January 24:

1. Farce rebound

On a crazy Monday, the Composite and S&P 500 reversed the heavy losses seen during the worst selloff in two years (with lows of up to 5%) and both closed positively, but yesterday’s rebound could turn out to be a farce.

Such a reversal has not been seen since January 2001, Bloomberg writes, in the midst of the dot-com crash. For the agency, these kinds of shoves occurred in the three years of the bubble at the turn of the new millennium, while others arrived at the heart of the 2008 crisis.

For today’s opening, futures indicate a down of 300 points, down to -260 points and down by 60 points. Negative too, -30 points. Cautious increases in Europe, with + 01%, + 0.3% and + 0.25%.

Investors will be wary of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE 🙂 quarterly reports, General Electric (NYSE :), American Express (NYSE :), while Microsoft (NASDAQ 🙂 will update the market after the close.

2. The Fed starts

With the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Survey, the Fed’s two-day commencement today, with the decision to be announced Wednesday at 20:00 CET. The market is not expecting a change in position, but will carefully scan forward guidance and future interest rates.

With the balance sheet reduction and 4 increases in Fed funds priced by the markets, “the bank must strike the right balance between taking inflation seriously and not wanting to cause further unnecessary turbulence in the markets,” Oanda analysts wrote in a statement. “Investors will be hung up on Powell’s every word, and whatever happens, it promises to be a really interesting week for the markets and one that could go terribly wrong or be the tipping point.”

3. Winds of war (?) In the East

On the eastern source, things do not seem to be improving. The United States has deployed 8,500 military forces to strengthen NATO in Ukraine, while Putin continues to increase his presence at the border, offering a curious display of military strength coupled with diplomatic efforts.

However, with Europe fearing for the future of its gas supplies, a military escalation between the two powers is a long way off, given the reluctance of member countries to arm their troops. Furthermore, unlike London which follows Washington’s every step, Brussels has not warned its diplomats in Kiev by suggesting that a compromise will eventually be found.

On the markets, the {{gas futures}} measured by the Dutch benchmark are almost stable in the 96 euro megawatt hour area after the rises in the last few days, the is still at 78 from 72 at the end of December while the Moscow index is up by 2% after -8% on the eve.

4. NVIDIA (NASDAQ 🙂 drops offer on Arm

According to press leaks, NVIDIA (NASDAQ 🙂 will give up acquiring British chip company ARM from Softbank (T 🙂 for $ 40 billion, over concerns of a stop that could come from market authorities.

The antitrust authorities of the United States and China have already expressed their opposition, while the offer should face further review by the UK authorities. After the withdrawal of the world’s second-most valuable chip maker ($ 582 billion), Softbank is preparing a listing project for ARM, according to Bloomberg News.

5. Problems in Switzerland

The is up by 0.6% despite the new Credit Suisse (NYSE 🙂 profit warning on the results of the fourth quarter of 2021 due to the provisions made to support “the legal costs associated with investment banking”.

The last quarter, the Swiss bank said in a statement, will be adversely affected “by litigation provisions of around CHF 500 million, partly offset by real estate sales gains of CHF 225 million”. In addition, after writedowns of around CHF1.6 billion between the Investment Bank and Asia Pacific, “Q4 pre-tax profit should breakeven.”

The investment division, the bank warns, will close the three months at a loss due to “the reduction in our overall risk appetite and our decision to substantially abandon our services business”.