Fed opens to interest rate hikes “sooner and faster” than expected. The prospect of a tightening scares the stock exchanges

The strengthening of the economy and the race ofinflation could result in increased interest rates sooner and faster than expected. The Fed in the minutes of the meeting of December 14 and 15, suggesting that there is the possibility of one tight in shorter times than expected. The “hawkish” turning point immediately froze the US stock exchanges, closely followed by the European ones which opened in red on Thursday morning, interrupting the rally at the beginning of the year. “The outlook for the economy, the job market and inflation could justify a rate hike sooner and faster than anticipated “, reads the minutes. However, uncertainty remains high also due to the emergence of the variant Omicron. Many members of the Fed’s operating arm, however, noted that “they do not yet see the new variant as a fundamental alteration of the path of recovery economic in the United States “.

The minutes from the central bank hint at the possibility of a more aggressive tightening than expected, followed “shortly after” by the start of the Fed balance sheet reduction. Some members “believe that a less accommodative policy might be justified” and that the Fed should engage in a “strong” way to address and combat “high inflationary pressures”. While anticipating a “significant drop in prices in 2022 as the tension on the catane decreases supplying, “Almost all the components have revised upwards the inflation estimates for this year and many also for 2023”, specify the minutes of the Fed.

The minutes took Wall Street by surprise, already busy digesting the effects of the Omicron variant on the economy. The fear is that the Fed will decide to proceed with four rate hikes this year, the first of which in March. The hypothesis is one cold shower for investors, who now await next week’s hearing Jerome Powell in Congress in the hope of a clarification of the timetable that the Fed intends to follow and certainties. The minutes triggered yet another hike in interest rates Treasuries US which rose yesterday to 1.70%. Today, 10-year yields are up to 1.7281%, while 30-year yields are up to 2.12%. Commenting on what emerged from the minutes, the economist of Bloomberg Yelene Shulyatyeba he pointed out that “the words of the FOMC exponents on the labor market suggest that, in their opinion, the economy is very close to maximum employment or that it has already reached it”. As a result, “it is possible that the economy has hit the target of full employment early, with a smaller workforce than previously expected, which means that a more restrictive policy is needed sooner than anticipated “.