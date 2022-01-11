Fed: Powell, economy is growing fast, job market strong – Economy

The economy is expanding at a strong speed and the labor market is solid. This was stated by the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell, according to the anticipations of the speech he will give tomorrow in the Senate as part of the hearing for his reconfirmation.

The Fed will make sure that inflation doesn’t take root in the economy. This was stated by the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell. “We will use all our tools to support the economy, a strong labor market and prevent high inflation from taking root,” Powell points out in widespread anticipations of his speech.

The Fed is firmly committed to achieving the dual goal of maximum employment and price stability. This was stated by Fed President Jerome Powell, according to the anticipations of his speech in the Senate tomorrow in the hearing of his confirmation of a second term at the helm of the Fed.

“We can begin to see that the post-pandemic economy is likely to be different. And pursuing our goals will take those differences into account,” explains Powell.

“The economy has been expanding at the fastest rate for years and the job market is strong. But challenges remain,” says Powell.

“The economy has rapidly gained strength despite the pandemic” but inflation has been impacted and “we know that high inflation weighs heavily on those who find it most difficult to cope with the costs of essential goods”, Powell points out. specifying that the Fed “is committed to achieving the objectives of maximum employment and price stability. We will use our tools to support the economy and a strong labor market”.