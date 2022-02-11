Fed Rates, Lagarde, Ukraine – What’s Happening in the Markets By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com – Inflation data has inflamed Fed rate forecasts, with several economists now seeing seven hikes over the course of the year, but an influential FOMC member pushing for a tighter squeeze. In Europe, Lagarde evening changed her mind on the path of ECB rates, calming the hikes in bond rates. Meanwhile, tension remains very high in Ukraine following the deployment of new forces in Belarus by Moscow. Here is the main news on the markets this Friday:

1. Bullard effect

“I would like to see a 100 basis point increase in my pocket by July 1,” the St. Louis Fed chairman said, sparking speculation for a 50 basis point increase – the largest increase since 2000 -. CME fed funds futures suggest a 94% chance of a half percentage point rate hike, up from just 24% the day before.

The repricing of interest rate expectations also had its effects on US government bonds, with the ten-year to two-year rate below 50 basis points. The 10-year Treasury yields 2.010% on the secondary, while the bond yields 1.58%.

Bullard is considered one of the most “hawkish” members of the FOMC, and as a voting member, he can give a reliable indication of what the Fed’s thrusts might be in the next meeting on March 15/16.

2. Seven increases in 2022

After Bullard’s speech, economists at Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 updated their Fed rate projections, estimating seven increases over the year but not a 0.5% increase.

According to the investment bank, the Fed will increase federal funds by 25 basis points at each of the seven Federal Open Market Committee meetings, but while “a 50 basis point increase in March is plausible, most Fed officials who commented opposed this kind of thing “.

The analysts of Citigroup (NYSE :), according to which the January core CPI indicated that “sustained inflation is hovering around 6%,” and the Fed will hike rates “by 50 basis points in March, followed by four hikes of 25 points. base in May, June, September and December. ”If the Fed follows economists’ forecasts, fed funds could hit a range of 1.5% / 1.75% at the end of the year.

3. Lagarde changes her mind

New change of tone by Christine Lagarde, in open contrast to what she said after the last Eurotower meeting. Raising interest rates would solve none of the current problems, “Lagarde said in an interview with Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland.

“On the contrary: if we act too quickly now, the recovery of our economies could be considerably weaker.”

What the former French finance minister said echoes what Philip Lane, the bank’s economist and executive committee member, wrote on the ECB portal. Euro zone inflation will return to projected levels “without a significant tightening by the European Central Bank”, as bottlenecks “will eventually resolve”, and price pressures “ease”.

The ‘sweeter’ words on rates have had the expected effect on euro area government bonds, as many analysts have signaled that an excessive widening of spreads between German and peripheral bonds could stop the restrictive action of the ECB. In this sense, JPMorgan has defined ECB purchases “a parachute for the periphery”.

4. “Americans outside Ukraine”

US citizens residing in Ukraine must leave the country “immediately”. This is what the US president said on Thursday evening, after Russi intensified military activity in Belarus and on the border with Ukraine, even though she denied further sending US troops to the front.

According to the latest news, Moscow has started a 10-day program of military exercises in neighboring Belarus. NATO has estimated the participation of 30,000 Russian soldiers, the largest Moscow military deployment in Belarus since the Cold War.

With US Secretary of State Blinken said that an invasion of Ukraine could take place “at any time before the end of the Olympics, the European allies continue to follow the path of dialogue especially for the repercussions on gas supplies, while the United Kingdom the US is now aligned with the tension line.

5. Bags

European stock exchanges followed Wall Street’s steep decline seen on Thursday due to inflation and interest rates outlook. The yields 0.2%, the Cac loses 1.1%, while the is down by 0.6%. Il recorded -1.1% with the center of the voices for an M&A transaction between UniCredit (MI 🙂 and Banco Bpm (MI 🙂 (now in negotiation after a long suspension phase).

As for Wall Street, the lists should extend the losses of the eve: futures are down by 70 points, futures lose 33 points, while futures score -10 points. There has been a jump in, over 24.5.

In FX, it loses 0.2% at 1.1407, gains 0.2% at 1.3582 while it is almost steady at 115.95. Among commodities, Brent rose to $ 92.51 per barrel and Wti to $ 91.12.