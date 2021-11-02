Fed ready to taper, but the challenge is on rates From Investing.com



© Reuters.



Tomorrow, at the Fed, Wall Street unlike Europe will still be open and will have a couple of hours to evaluate and price how much from the number one of the central bank Jerome Powell.

The market expects the decision to start immediately with tapering, that is to say a gradual reduction in purchases of securities, which now travel at a rate of 120 billion dollars a month. The move has long been ‘telegraphed’ by Powell himself to investors, who will therefore not be taken by surprise, but are especially wondering about the path after mid-2022, when the tapering should end and the focus will shift to the possible next move. namely the possible hike in Fed Fund rates.

Anchoring inflation expectations

Franck Dixmier, Global CIO Fixed Income at Allianz (DE 🙂 Global Investors, believes it is important for the Fed to recover some leeway to ensure the credibility of its price stability target and to anchor inflation expectations at consistent levels.

With the pressure on inflation expectations, which are well above the Fed’s medium-term target, Dixmier expects to announce the launch of the

tapering with immediate effect and also expects a change in the Fed’s forward guidance, as the rate hike cycle previously presented to the market no longer seems appropriate in the current circumstances.

But the AllianzGI expert’s expectation remains that of a moderate and very gradual rate hike when the time comes.

Appointment in June 2022

Tiffany Wilding, North American expert economist at PIMCO, agrees on the announcement of an initial reduction in the monthly rate of bond purchases to the rate of $ 15 billion per month, which would end the stimulus program for the meeting of the FOMC scheduled for mid-June 2022.

The Fed anticipated the tapering announcement without causing too much market volatility, but now, the Pimco expert points out, it faces the challenge of managing rate expectations in the face of high inflation risks. Pimco’s forecast still points to inflation within target at the end of 2022 e

expects the first rate hike in 2023, but has further raised inflation forecasts following further disruptions in the supply chain in China, now expecting high inflation through the third quarter of 2022.

Patience to the test

Higher inflation for longer increases the risk that expectations will also rise, something Wilding says the Fed will want to avoid. So the next few months will likely test the patience of central bankers, with a deemed ‘significant’ risk of rate hikes as inflation estimates are updated.

For this reason, the Fed faces a narrow path in 2022, which could narrow further. Even in this case, however, he will have the opportunity to prepare investors and markets in time as he did with tapering, and will probably use the instrument of forward guidance for this purpose, that is to say the forecasts on the future evolution of inflation and rates that they are regularly encoded in the famous ‘dot plot’, ie the expectations formulated by individual FOMC members.

The situation has changed

The context has changed since the September FOMC meeting, making it more difficult to sustain the line of temporary inflation, given the tears in energy prices, the shortage of jobs that can fuel wage tensions and the continuous bottlenecks in production and supply chains. .

And doubts about the transience of inflation are inevitably transmitted to expectations, which are now well above the medium-term target set by the Fed.

In any case, the Fed has made it clear for a long time that a possible first rate hike will come only after, and not before the conclusion of the

tapering, for which there is time, which the Fed can use to regain room for maneuver and confirm the credibility of its medium-term objectives.

This article was written exclusively by Financialounge.com for Investing.com. Each week, Financialounge.com’s “Market View” offers original interviews with investment houses on central market themes that will be reported exclusively on our site. It does not constitute an investment solicitation, offer, advice or recommendation