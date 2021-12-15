Fed squeeze is coming. Powell Talk, Watch LIVE Here From Investing.com



Investing.com – The Federal Reserve decided to exit quantitative easing program faster than expected by keeping interest rates stable between 0% and 0.25%.

According to the median projections published together with the press release, there are 3 possible increases in interest rates (0.75%) that could be applied in the next year contrary to the dot plots of September.

Furthermore, the new projections signal that members of the monetary policy committee see three more increases in 2023 and two in the following year, which would bring borrowing costs to 2.1% at the end of 2024.

Here you can follow Governor Jerome Powell’s press conference: