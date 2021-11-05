Fed, tapering starts: the effects on Bitcoin

Yesterday the governor of Fed, Jerome Powell, announced the beginning of tapering, unleashing a certain volatility on the stock markets and on Bitcoin.

How tapering will work

In fact he said it will start reduce the monthly pace of its asset purchases for an amount equal to 15 billion dollars.

From the end of November, purchases will be 105 billion per month, compared to the current 120, and from December they will drop to 90.

The plan would be to continue reducing purchases by 15 billion each month, until the program ends in the middle of next year.

At the end of November the reduction will be 12% compared to what has been done up to now, while in December it will have risen to 25%.

However, the Fed also made it known that is ready to readjust the pace of purchases in the event of changes economic prospects.

These asset purchases are in fact a form of financial stimulus based on the creation of new money, which is the daughter of an expansive monetary policy commonly known as “quantitative easing” or QE. The Fed’s balance sheet, due to this expansionary monetary policy, has practically doubled since March 2020, when this new QE began.

FED policies and tapering, the effects on Bitcoin

In the past, central bank QEs seem to have always had an impact on Bitcoin’s price, given that BTC’s monetary policy is deflationary in nature. It is possible that too the bullrun that started in November 2020 has somehow been fueled by these huge cash flows entering the financial markets.

Taking the S&P 500 index as a reference, it is precisely from the end of March 2020 that a powerful bullrun has begun which is still continuing to record new historical highs, with an overall increase of 109% from the minimum peak of March 2020, and of 79% from April 2020.

Growth for Bitcoin was far greater, but it didn’t start in March 2020, when it simply recovered the losses and then lateralized until early October.

In other words, if the bullrun of the S&P 500 seems directly linked to the monetary stimulus of the Fed, as regards that of Bitcoin it seems instead clear that there was also something else. Most likely this is the effect of the halving, as it was very similar to that of the two previous halvings.

Probably the parameter to be kept under control is that of inflation, which is still very high and with no great probability of falling very soon. For this reason it is unlikely that the Fed’s change in monetary policy will impact the price of Bitcoin in the coming weeks or months. However, it will be different when, and if, inflation begins to fall significantly.

Yesterday, as Powell announced the monetary policy update, US stock market indices shot up Bitcoin has experienced considerable volatility but basically without moving from the range of the last few days, between $ 61,000 and $ 63,500.

The fact that yesterday the crypto markets do not seem to have been scared at all by the change of course of the Fed suggests that even in the near future the impact could be minimal, barring surprises from inflation data.