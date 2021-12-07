Fed wants to raise rates as early as the spring. And Evergrande collapses

One is in combat gear, the other is ready to surrender. Opposite poles. But the Federal Reserve and China’s Evergrande still have something in common: the power to heavily influence the markets. After months of hesitation, the former seems determined to fight inflation by any means, which is set to jump to 6.7% in November; the other sees bankruptcy ever closer having already publicly admitted, last Friday, that it will not be able to repay interest of over 80 million dollars by yesterday.

Sure, they both play with fire. The Fed knows this well. Ever since he admitted that inflation is no longer transitory, Jerome Powell has decided to take on the role of the firefighter ready to put out the price fire. But if something goes wrong, the newly reconfirmed president could turn into the arsonist who sent Wall Street and global markets to ashes. The first signs of nervousness came several times last week, even if they eased yesterday (+ 2.1% Milan, + 1.8% the Dow Jones). The declared willingness to accelerate the withdrawal time of the $ 120 billion monthly purchase plan already embodies the danger of encountering some unexpected along the way.

One of these, the most insidious, is the Omicron variant of Covid-19, already present in a third of the United States. The IMF urged central banks to act with caution: “The ECB should control transitory inflationary pressures and maintain a highly accommodative monetary policy stance”; but Eccles Building seems to have missed the suggestion. On the contrary. The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that the Washington institution is in hawkish mode to the point that tapering could come to an end next March, thus leaving room for maneuver to tighten rates by spring and not, as expected. , during the summer.

It is not only the high cost of living, in the opinion of the US central bank, which legitimizes the probable monetary tightening, but also the performance of the labor market and in particular the drop in the unemployment rate, which fell to 4.2% in November, despite the hires were just 210 thousand. The Fed therefore seems convinced that the recovery will remain sufficiently robust, so as to avoid a slide into stagflation which – it is obvious – Powell himself risks triggering. A good joke says that “inflation is like toothpaste: once you take it out, you can’t put it back in.” This could precisely happen due to variables (Covid, bottlenecks in supply, energy prices) that the Fed cannot govern.

Except for twists and turns, Evergrande is no longer able to govern his own destiny. On Friday, creditors asked for $ 260 million on Jumbo Fortune Enterprises joint venture securities backed by Evergrande, but the former real estate giant (burdened with $ 300 billion in debt) has already stated that it has no funds to meet the payments. coupons, including an 82 million coupon that expired yesterday, and wanting to “actively work” with offshore creditors on a restructuring plan. Judging by the collapse of the stock (-14%), no one seems to be betting on a happy ending. Beijing appears to want to contain the fallout on homeowners, the financial system and the economy at large rather than orchestrating a bailout, while Kaisa, another big developer, could also default this week.