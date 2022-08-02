Federal Agents Arrest Former Director of Maritime Transportation Authority

The former director of the Maritime Transport Authority Jorge Droz Yapur He was arrested today, Tuesday, in front of his residence by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The spokeswoman for the federal prosecutor’s office in Puerto Rico, Limarys Llovet, indicated that the arrest was due to fraud related to the Bankruptcy Law. He explained that the case is not related to his work in the government.

After his work as director, he held the position of deputy director of the Puerto Rico Integrated Transportation Authority (ATI). Currently, he was working as a special assistant in the Department of Transportation and Public Works.

Immediately, the chief executive Peter Pierluisi He reported that Droz Yapur You will not be able to hold a position in your government.

“He will be immediately out of any position in my administration. Although what the federal authorities impute to him today has nothing to do with his role in the Government, we are acting immediately in the face of the situation imputed to him by the federal authorities”he said in written statements.

Droz Yapur was indicted by a federal grand jury in relation to a bankruptcy fraud scheme, reported the chief of the federal prosecutor’s office in Puerto Rico, Stephen Muldrow.

According to the indictment, Droz Yapur was charged with making material misrepresentation from May 2019 to August 2021 to defraud creditors, as part of a bankruptcy proceeding.

The former official also faces nine charges for hiding assets during bankruptcy proceedings.

The grand jury also returned eight counts of making false statements in connection with the same bankruptcy proceeding.

The statement alleges that after availing himself of the protection of the federal Bankruptcy Law, Droz Yapur hid assets and income using the account that was in the name of his adult son.

He also notes that he testified under oath that his mother was in an aegis. He also claimed his mother as a dependent on Puerto Rico tax forms between 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. However, according to the indictment, Droz Yapur knew that his mother had died in 2011.

If convicted, Droz Yapur risks being sentenced to five years in prison on each count, in addition to a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Feds Charge Another Man

Muldrow reported that, in a separate case, a federal Grand Jury also issued a bankruptcy fraud indictment against a man identified as Yamil Fonseca Salgado.

The charges allege that Fonseca Salgado made false representations between April 2018 and May 2022 in five separate bankruptcy cases, to “fraud on child support payments for her minor child.”

He faces one count of failing to pay approximately $107,200 in support payments and 13 other counts of lying during the bankruptcy proceeding.

According to the complaint, Fonseca Salgado tried to hide assets, income and connection to a maintenance company so that they would not be reflected in documents filed as part of the bankruptcy process.

The charges allege that he also concealed transfers he received through ATH Móvil from a construction company controlled by members of his family.

The feds pointed out that the company does work for a public housing management company and made the transfers to an account that was in the name of the defendant’s grandmother, who used it for her personal expenses.

If convicted, Fonseca Salgado could be sentenced to two years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

“The fraudulent use of bankruptcy and other court proceedings to defraud creditors or defraud children of child support payments is of serious concern, and the United States Attorney’s Office,” Muldrow said in written statements.

For her part, bankruptcy trustee Mary Ida Townson said that “we will continue to pursue fraud and abuse in bankruptcy cases.”

“I am grateful for the US Attorney’s appointment of two Special Assistant US Attorneys from our San Juan office that will allow us to prosecute all those who engage in fraudulent conduct,” added Townson, who is in charge of the offices serving the regions of Georgia, Florida, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, the head of the FBI, Joseph González, maintained that his agency “takes these cases very seriously. The relief offered by federal bankruptcy proceedings can save lives for honest individuals who have fallen on hard times for legitimate reasons. Unfortunately, bankruptcy can also be used by wrongdoers for a variety of sinister reasons.”

“Not only does this cause creditors to lose money, it also leads to higher fees and even higher taxes for the innocent. We encourage the public to report bankruptcy fraud by contacting” USTP.Bankruptcy.Fraud@usdoj.gov or the FBI at 787-987-6500 or visiting tips.FBI.gov.