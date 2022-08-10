Federal agents raid offices at the Department of Education

Agents of the Office of the Inspector General (IGO) This morning, the United States Department of Education carried out a raid on the Puerto Rico Department of Education (DE), the federal agency confirmed to El Nuevo Día.

The spokeswoman for the federal Inspector General of Education (OIG-USDE), Catherine Grant, told this medium that “The OIG can confirm that we are executing a search warrant in the area.”

However, he added that “that is all we can share at this time. As per our policy, we do not discuss details of our work in progress. Our policy has always been to protect and maintain the integrity of our efforts.”

Usually, when federal authorities intervene or raid an agency, it is to look for evidence of an active investigation.

For his part, the secretary of the DE, Eliezer Ramos Parés, also did not want to detail what the “information request” is about, but assured that his administration cooperates with the investigation.

“This is an ongoing investigation. This server as with other investigations will be collaborating. We’re going to give federal authorities full access. We have been in conversation with them throughout the morning, we are going to continue it during the day, until this investigation is completed, “said Ramos Parés.

He added that “collaboration with the OIG is routine every day. In this case, the Inspector General has come to take original documents to continue investigations. Yes, today’s visit takes me by surprise, it is not customary for there to be prior notices, but they have been kind enough to update me”.

“The important thing is that they know that we as a Department, as an institution, are going to ensure the integrity of the institution so that the processes are complied with and what is wrong, we will also point it out.”

The secretary also did not want to specify in which office the search was carried out “because it could affect” the investigation. “Yes, I can tell you that we are going to be in total collaboration and that Puerto Rico will know the result of that investigation.”

“I am not going to go into specific details of the investigation. Yes, I can tell you that the procedures in the Department of Education work and that the staff is responding, that any act that is outside the laws, rules and regulations will not be tolerated, ”he added.

Agents from the OIG of the United States Department of Health also attend the operation, he noted. The new day. However, Federal Health does not participate in the investigation, but cooperates with the operation, according to a memorandum of understanding that exists between the OIGs of the different federal agencies.