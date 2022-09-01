Federal and state elements search by land and with drones for investigative police kidnapped in Edomex

Toluca, Mex.- Up to 600 elements from various state and federal security corporations were deployed in more than five southern municipalities with the aim of locating the investigative policeman allegedly kidnapped over the weekend, reported the Secretary of Citizen Security, Rodrigo Martinez Celis.

“Our deployment is going to focus on all the municipalities in the south and, if necessary, on all the municipalities in the state of Mexico. In addition, all the neighboring states are aware of and have communication about what is happening and, yes, we have coordinated work mainly with Michoacan and Guerrero in this case,” he said.

In an interview, he ruled out that the disappearance of this element is a confrontation or a message from criminal groups, and I reiterate that whoever is responsible for having committed an illicit favor the consequences before the law as appropriate. “We do not understand this type of message, if any criminal breaks the law, the full weight of the legislation will fall on him,” he added.

Photo: (Jorge Alvarado) Secretary of Citizen Security, Rodrigo Martínez Celis

He said that they will increase the presence of state police, to the extent that the Attorney General’s Office requests more support, they are search cells headed by the state police, in which the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), the National Guard, the Secretariat Navy and state police that will continue through groups and cells in the southern regions.

“As Attorney General José Luis Cervantes commented, we will not stop looking for our colleague until we have sufficient information. The priority is to find the colleague, once we do, we will be able to reinforce security in the area,” he said.

He affirmed that the search is by land and with drones, SEMAR will lend helicopters so that the search will be throughout the Mexican State.

He acknowledged if the demolition of 13 posts with 52 video surveillance cameras connected to the Command, Communication, Computing and Quality Control Center (C5) registered in Tejupilco and the southern region of the entity, is related to the theft of the element, but for now they are reinstalling the equipment, as well as reinforcing the presence of the state police. “We will have to see the results of the investigations by the Attorney General’s Office to find out who was the responsible group.”

