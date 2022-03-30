Federal appeal rules in favor of Zuleyka Rivera in case against Kress Stores

A panel of three judges from the Court of Appeals for the First Circuit in Boston reversed the dismissal ordered by Judge Aida Delgado Colón, of the Federal Court for the District of Puerto Rico, of the lawsuit filed by the former Miss Universe 2006 Zuleyka Rivera Mendoza v. Kress Stores of Puerto Rico, Inc.of course breach of contract, damages.

The opinion and order, contained in a 21-page document written yesterday, Tuesday, by the judges Bruce Selya, William Kayatta, Jr.and sandra lynch, returned the case to the federal Court for the District of Puerto Rico to continue with the legal process and ordered that the expenses and fees incurred by Rivera Mendoza be taxed in his favor.

The panel discussed whether a forum selection clause to settle any dispute between the parties was permissive or mandatory. Under this clause, in agreement with the legal representative of Kress Stores in this case, the licensee Luis Martinez Llorensany difference between Rivera Mendoza and Kress Stores should have been heard, first, in the Court of First Instance of San Juan.

However, the panel of judges determined that Judge Delgado Colón erred in accepting the dismissal filed by Kress Stores and ordering the parties to bring the case before the Court of San Juan, since the language of the clause only reflects the consent of the parties to submit to the jurisdiction of a particular forum, but not exclusively to the Court of First Instance of San Juan.

With this opinion and order, the case now returns to the federal Court in San Juan to be considered on its merits.

Rivera Mendoza, represented by Mr. Edwin Prado Galarza, sued Kress Stores of Puerto Rico and Mark Berezdivin on July 17, 2020 after the company and its CEO allegedly failed to make payments under a business agreement signed in August 2009 which granted the exclusive use of Rivera Mendoza’s name, image and likeness and title of Miss Universe 2006 for a line of clothing and fragrances. In exchange, Rivera Mendoza would receive annual payments of $125,000.

The original agreement was for two years, but it was renewed through August 2012 with modified annual payments of $112,500. Then, the agreement was renewed, again, until August 2018 but verbally. Nevertheless, Rivera Mendoza maintains that Kress did not make the payment corresponding to 2018 and that the company tried to renegotiate the amount of the payment, a process that did not prosper. After serving Kress with a late payment bill and a cease and desist letter for the use of Rivera Mendoza’s name, likeness and title, Kress made a partial payment and announced his intention to pay the remaining money through a payment plan.

Kress also indicated that they no longer had merchandise with the name of the former Miss Universe in any of their stores, but, in the lawsuit, Rivera Mendoza stressed that the company continued to sell its merchandise and that it never agreed to a payment plan. .

Although Kress Stores of Puerto Rico recognized the monetary debt with Rivera Mendoza, the company and Berezdivin filed motions to dismiss because, first, by suing at the federal level, Rivera Mendoza violated the contractual provision of forum selection.

Berezdivin also filed a motion to dismiss alleging that he could not be sued in his individual capacity. Judge Delgado Colón accepted the dismissal of the company, in her opinion and order of March 12, 2021, on the understanding that Rivera Mendoza violated the agreement by suing first at the federal level and not in a Court of First Instance. Delgado Colón did not accept Berezdivin’s motion because he understood that it was irrelevant after accepting the Kress of Puerto Rico’s motion.

However, the Appeals panel in Boston upheld the second of the two arguments in the document submitted by Prado Galarza that Delgado Colón’s decision to dismiss because the forum selection clause was not followed was incorrect.

In essence, the panel of judges found that the language used to draft the forum selection clause did not require proceedings to be brought in a trial court, that it only authorized litigation in a designated forum, and that it did not obligate the parties to use that forum in specific. Specifically, the judges noted that “no terms or language were used that would fairly suggest that one forum should be used exclusively.”

Consequently, the judges determined that the language of the dispute clause only reflects the consent of the parties to submit to the jurisdiction of a particular forum, but not exclusively to a Court of First Instance. Therefore, “that type of limited consent does not exclude, by its terms, the jurisdiction of another court or tribunal.”

“The District Court erred in dismissing the lawsuit based on the forum selection clause,” the judges added.

Finally, the panel added that in accepting the dismissal of Kress Stores, Delgado Colón also erred in dismissing the case in its entirety. Accordingly, the panel also reversed Delgado Colón’s determination that Berezdivin’s motion to dismiss became irrelevant by ruling in favor of Kress’s motion and that it must now be analyzed on its merits.

For his part, Martínez Llorens told The new day that although he understands that the precedent used by the panel of judges to base his opinion and order was not the one that applied, he stressed that they will be prepared to continue with the case in the federal Court of San Juan.

“Our argument was that the precedent that applied was another that they had resolved a few years ago with a situation and a clause similar to ours. And in that case they resolved that the provision of the clause was mandatory and not permissive. We understand that our argument that the clause is mandatory was correct, but they made the decision that it is permissive. So, in that sense, we will continue with the case under that premise because in this case nothing has been resolved. There was a dispute over whether the case would be dealt with at the local or federal level, and now that they have decided that it will be dealt with in the federal forum, well, in the federal forum we are going to defend ourselves”, emphasized Martínez Llorens.

“Now the Boston Court has to send what is known as the mandate, which basically says ‘we already decided, and now you continue with your case.’ That has not happened, so, for now, there is no date to restart the process. We are going to continue with the procedures and we will establish our defenses”, added the lawyer.

Kress stores began closing their doors in March of this year.