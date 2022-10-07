Federal authorities arrest an employee of the municipality of Cataño

The general supervisor of Green Areas of Public Works of the Municipality of Catano was arrested this Friday as part of an operation carried out by federal officials, confirmed the mayor Julius Alicea Vassal during a press conference held this afternoon, Friday.

Although Alicea Vasallo indicated that the officers identified themselves as federal agents, and that they were wearing clothing that identified them as federal agents, the president indicated that they did not tell him which agency or agencies they belonged to. However, sources of The new day They highlighted that the operation was led by officers from the Inspection Service Division of the United States Postal Service.

This medium also learned that the Internal Security Office of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE-HSI, in English) assisted in the intervention.

Alicea Vasallo explained that the person, whom she knows but who declined to identify until the federal authorities do the same, was recruited by the convicted ex-mayor Felix “el Cano” Delgado and transferred from the Municipality of Guaynabo to Cataño on January 9, 2017.

“At around 1:30 I went to the Public Works area for a routine visit, to fill the official vehicle with gas, and I found several federal agents who were serving an arrest warrant against a co-worker. I saw the moment in which he was arrested and they read him his rights, and when they placed him inside an official vehicle, “said Alicea Vasallo during the press conference at the mayor’s house.

“One of the agents recognized me and approached me, and took me to the supervising agent (of the operation). He told me it was an arrest on federal charges, though he didn’t go into detail and I didn’t ask. I can tell you that I am surprised by this arrest, because he is a person that I appreciate very much, a hard-working person and very loved by all the work teams. We are waiting for an official reaction from the federal authorities to know, for sure, the reason for the arrestAlicea Vassal added.

Although the mayor of Cataño stressed that he did not know the details regarding the charges against the employee, El Nuevo Día learned that, supposedly, the arrest has nothing to do with government corruption.

Former Mayor Delgado pleaded guilty to accepting kickbacks (kickback), conspiracy and bribery after receiving over $100,000 in personal benefits in exchange for approving company contracts Waste Collection Y JR Asphalt.

Similarly, the former mayor of Guaynabo, Angel Perez Oteroholds negotiations with the Federal Prosecutor’s Office after being accused of government corruption by accepting illegal commissions and/or bribes from Oscar SantamariaWaste Collection official in exchange for approving contracts.

“They are not investigating me, I am a man of values ​​and I know the law. I am here to work for the people. I am clear about corruption in my municipality and we know the issues that are being addressed, which are not part of my administration. I really don’t want to speculate (as to the charges); Nothing has come to me and I did not know that there was an investigation against this person”, stressed the current mayor of Cataño.