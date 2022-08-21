FEDERAL COURT – Kobe’s widow expresses that her mourning turned into horror for the photos

Vanessa Bryant testified Friday that she was just beginning to mourn the loss of her husband, NBA star Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna, when she faced a new horror, learning that police and firefighters took and shared photos of the bodies of both, from the site where the helicopter crashed in which they perished.

“I felt like I wanted to run, run down the street and scream,” Vanessa Bryant said through tears, sobbing and her voice racing at times. “It was the feeling of wanting to run down a pier and jump into the water. The problem is that I can’t escape. I can’t escape from my body.”

During her three-hour account on the witness stand in federal court in Los Angeles, where she filed a lawsuit against the county for invasion of privacy because of the photos, Bryant said she had made it a point to endure public and private ceremonies dedicated to their loved ones and to the other seven people who perished that January 26, 2020.

About a month later, she thought she was ready to begin her grieving process.

Vanessa Bryant said she was out with friends and her daughters and holding her 7-month-old baby when she got a call about an article in the Los Angeles Times mentioning photos related to the helicopter disaster.

“I ran out of the house and moved away so my girls wouldn’t see anything,” she said. “I felt attacked from behind again, devastated, hurt. I believed them. Trust that they would not do these things.”

Evidence presented at trial showed that a sheriff’s deputy showed a bartender a photograph of Bryant’s body while he was drinking. This caused a person who also drank at the place to file an official complaint.

Other evidence showed that some firefighters shared images with each other during an awards banquet.

Some more shared the photos with their spouses. A county attorney said the photos were taken solely because they were essential to assessing the environment after the helicopter crash, and when Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva learned they were being shared, he demanded they all be deleted.