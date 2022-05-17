Federal judge authorizes Raphy Pina to go to her daughter’s birthday, but only five hours

the federal judge Francis Kiss allowed today, Monday, the convicted music producer Raphy Pina Nieves to attend her daughter’s first birthday with the singer Natti Natasha, isabella life.

The magistrate partially approved the motion filed by the defense of Pina Nieves, who requested to modify the conditions of probation in which he finds himself, after a jury found him guilty on December 22 for illegal possession of two firearms —one of them altered to fire automatically—which were found by federal agents in one of their houses in Caguas.

Although Pina Nieves had requested to be away from her residence on May 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., the judge only approved that she only attend five hours: from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“Eleven hours for a one-year-old’s birthday party is excessive. A celebration that lasts half a day is an event for adults, not for a one-year-old.”read the three-page court order.

Next, Besosa alludes to the fact that Pina Nieves could use the party as her farewell before he is sentenced in a hearing scheduled for next May 24, at 9:00 in the morning.

“The requested length of the party appears to be for another reason or reasons in addition (to the birthday). Evidence was presented at trial from a motion filed by his own attorneys that Pina informed his family and associates that he was likely to serve a prison term. A child’s birthday party is not the occasion to say goodbye to his friends and family before a prison term that could be imposed when he is sentenced”, adds the magistrate.

Currently, the artistic producer can only leave his home for work-related matters and to meet with his lawyers. In addition, he must request permission from the court to leave his residence for any other purpose.

“All other conditions will remain in effect, including that of avoid contact, directly or indirectly, with any person who may have been a victim or witness during the investigation or prosecution of this case. These people cannot be present at the celebrationwhether or not Pina is accompanied by a lawyer,” warned the judge.

What is known about the birthday?

Although the judge granted a gag motion on the details of the party—at the defense’s request, led by lawyer Maria A. Dominguez—, some small details have been stipulated in various motions and answers submitted to the federal Court.

Besosa indicated in her order today that the birthday will take place in a “venue (local for activities) ‘where [Pina] currently resides.’”

Likewise, other particularities of the party are contained in a motion filed last Thursday by the Pina Nieves probation supervisor, Yaritza Feliciano Guzmanin which he expressed that he was not opposed to the convict’s modifying his bail conditions.

Among them is that Natalia Gutierrez Batista, real name of Natti Natasha, will receive about 50 guests who will travel from the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico. In addition, family and friends of Pina Nieves will attend.

The party will feature multiple activities and entertainment for children such as: inflatables, Show of magicians, live children’s music, Show of clowns, face painting, farm animals for interaction and video games.

Meanwhile, there will be live music and DJ entertainment for adults.

The sentencing hearing against Pina Nieves has been postponed five times. The last time it was moved from May 20 to May 24. Meanwhile, on April 20, the magistrate had approved a defense motion to postpone the hearing again, since it coincided with the graduation of the youngest son of Pina Nieves, known as Chingui. Back then, it went from being May 16 to May 20.

Originally, the hearing was going to be on April 1, but it was later postponed to April 7 and, later, to April 18.

The Probation Office has recommended 33 to 41 months in jail for the artistic producer. While, the Public Ministry suggested a sentence of 46 to 50 months in prisonwhich would be approximately four years behind bars.

After the guilty verdict, last December, the defense had anticipated that they would seek at least a probation sentence.