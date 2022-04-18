Federal judge repeals the mandate for the use of masks in public transport in the US

Airline CEOs call for end to mask mandate 0:58

(CNN) — A federal judge in Florida on Monday struck down the Biden administration’s mandate for the use of masks on planes and other public transportation.



US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said the mandate was illegal because it exceeded the statutory authority of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and because its application violated administrative law.

An administration official said that “agencies are reviewing the decision and evaluating possible next steps. In the meantime, today’s court decision means that the CDC’s public transportation mask order is not in effect at this time.” Therefore, the TSA [Administración de Seguridad en el Transporte] will not enforce its safety and emergency directives requiring the use of face coverings on public transportation and at transportation hubs at this time. The CDC recommends that people continue to wear face coverings in indoor public transportation settings.”

The CDC extended the mask mandate on public transportation just the week before, intending it to last through May 3. The requirement to wear masks on public transport applied to planes, trains and other means of transport and had been in place since the early stages of the pandemic in 2020.

A Biden administration official familiar with the White House decision previously told CNN the purpose of the extension was to gather more information and better understand the BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus.

Covid-19 cases in the United States are on the rise, prompting universities and the city of Philadelphia to return to indoor mask mandates.

Dr. Vivek Murthy, the US Surgeon General, said last week that one of the reasons for the extension of the term of the mandate for the use of masks in public transport was due to the increase in covid-19 cases. and to the risk scenarios produced by travel.

“We bring a lot of people together in a closed environment for an extended period of time, and not everyone has the option not to travel,” Murthy said on SiriusXM’s “Doctor Radio’s Doctor Reports,” citing the need to travel for work as an example. to keep your job or to visit a sick mother. “Because it’s not necessarily an optional setting for people, and because, again, people are gathering for a long period of time, that’s why the CDC chose to be cautious and recommend that people continue to wear masks.” .

The White House, the Department of Homeland Security and the CDC did not comment on the ruling.

In his 59-page resolution, Mizelle suggests that the government’s implementation of the mandate, in which travelers who break it are “forcibly removed from their plane seats, denied boarding on bus steps and turned away at the gates of the train station”, was equivalent to a “detention and quarantine”, which are not contemplated in the section of the law in question, he said.

“As a result, the mask mandate is best understood not as sanitation, but as an exercise of the CDC’s power to conditionally release people to travel, despite concerns that they may spread a communicable disease (and to detain or partially quarantine those who refuse.) But the power to conditionally release and detain is ordinarily limited to individuals entering the United States from a foreign country.”

Mizelle added that the mandate also did not correspond to a section of the law that would allow the detention of a traveler in the case of verifying that he is infected.

“The mask mandate does not comply with any of these subsections,” the judge said. “It applies to all travellers, regardless of their origin or destination, and makes no attempt to classify them based on their health status.”

Mizelle was appointed as a federal court judge in 2020 by former President Donald Trump.