Federal judge temporarily blocks Biden’s decision to end Title 42 on the southern border | Univision Immigration News

Measure It would be without effect on May 23but with the blockade issued by the Eastern District Court of Louisiana, Lafayette Division, it will remain in force, so migrants arriving at the southern border will continue to be returned to Mexico.
“The Court discussed the Request for Temporary Restraining Order [ECF No. 24] Filed by Plaintiff (Arizona Attorney General’s Office). For the reasons set forth in the record, the Court announced its intention to grant the request. The parties will consult on the specific terms to be included in the Temporary Restraining Order and attempt to reach an agreement,” Judge Robert Summerhays wrote Monday in his 25-page written reasoning.
Last week the White House told Univision News that the government was “working hard to plan and prepare for thatand we will continue to work with Congress to implement the lifting of Title 42 in as orderly and humane a manner as possible.”
The Republican opposition had united on several fronts to warn the government that if it eliminated the controversial policy in force since March 2020, it would would generate an unprecedented migration crisis on the border with Mexicowhile threatening legal action to keep it in force.
Since it was implemented, Title 42 has allowed for the expedited removal of some 2 million immigrants. Critics of the measure allege that the policy, which dates back to 1944, is illegal because it obstructs asylum policy and damages the due process of immigration.
Support of a score of 20 states
In the lawsuit led by Arizona more than 20 states participate who had asked the court to prevent the government from ending Title 42. Last week they asked him to intervene immediately.
Following the decision, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich applauded the court for granting a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against the Biden administration to keep Title 42 in effect, even though it had already has tried to reverse it before the May 23 deadline.
“We applaud the Court for approving our request for a Temporary Restraining Order to uphold Title 42,” Brnovich said in a statement. “The Biden administration cannot continue in blatant disregard of existing laws and the required administrative procedures”, he indicated.
In early April Brnovich filed a lawsuit at the head of a coalition of states against the Biden administration for repealing Title 42 during the worst border crisis in US history, his office said.
Brnovich warned that he will not sit idly by watching the Biden administration “continue to disregard applicable legal requirements and limitations on the authority of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS),” he said.
On the other hand, several Democrats have joined the Republican pressure in recent days concerned about the results of the mid-term elections scheduled for the first Tuesday in November, when Americans go to the polls and elect a new Congress (all of the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate).
After the announcement made by the government in early April that it would eliminate the validity of Title 42 (which allows the accelerated deportation of foreigners at the border for health security reasons due to the pandemic) as of May 23, those who oppose They warn that the measure will aggravate the migration crisis on the southern border.
Moderate Democratic lawmakers argue that the elimination of the controversial measure will trigger a new crisis and increase the level of threat to the public and national security of the United States.
The suspension of Title 42 in the terms in which the White House wanted it would reactivate due immigration process at the border, allowing foreigners to request asylum, and their cases to be processed as ordered by Congress, says the government.
The DHS, for its part, was preparing for new scenarios, including the processing of between 6,000 and 18,000 asylum cases per day once the health policy was eliminated.
In turn, he warned that he would continue to deport in an accelerated manner under Title 8 of the Immigration Law (INA) immigrants who do not qualify for asylum, and announced the expansion and construction of new detention centers for immigrants.
The government was also preparing to implement new programs at the border, including giving extraordinary powers of discretion to asylum agents of the immigration service and prosecutors of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), to speed up processes and decongest the Immigration Court, which to date has more than 1.7 million accumulated cases.