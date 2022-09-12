Federal justice intervenes in favor of a lawsuit by people with disabilities against the Municipality of San Juan

Providence, Rhode Island- The United States Department of Justice reported that it intervened in support of a lawsuit filed by people with disabilities who denounce discrimination by the Municipality of San Juan in access to the city’s public sidewalks.

In its intervention in a case filed in the Federal Court of San Juan, the United States Department of Justice held that the Municipality of San Juan does not provide people with disabilities equal access to public sidewalks, in violation of federal laws on disability (ADA) and rehabilitation (section 504).

According to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, kristen clarkethe charges against the government of San Juan are based on findings by the Office of Civil Rights of the Federal Highway Administration of the Department of Transportation.

The municipality and the plaintiffs accepted the intervention of federal Justice.

“The ADA’s employment, transportation, and accommodation protections provide little benefit to people with mobility disabilities if they cannot safely navigate a city’s streets and sidewalks,” said Secretary Clarke, noting that the lawsuit “Aims to ensure that San Juan meets its obligations under federal law to ensure that its public sidewalk system is accessible to people with disabilities.”

For his part, the chief of the federal prosecutor’s office in San Juan, Stephen Muldrow, indicated that the ADA law and Section 504 of the rehabilitation law “require that people with disabilities have equal access to the sidewalks of the city so that can participate fully in community life.

“We are committed to ensuring that San Juan takes the necessary steps to make its sidewalks, curb ramps and crosswalks accessible to all city residents and visitors, and we are confident that we can work with the city and plaintiffs to secure a meaningful resolution of this civil action,” Muldrow added.