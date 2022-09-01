Federal magistrate sets $1 million bail for banker Julio Herrera Velutini

a federal magistrate bail was set at $1 million for the banker Julio Herrera Velutini after pleading not guilty to charges related to the case against former Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced.

Almost a month after being indicted by a federal grand jury, Herrera Velutini turned himself in today at the San Juan offices of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The hearing was held by videoconference before Judge Giselle López Soler.

The banker was represented by the lawyers Sonia Torres Pabón and Lilly Ann Sánchez, and attorney Michael Zweiback.

Meanwhile, prosecutors Erica O. Waymack and Seth Erbe appeared in court for the Public Ministry.

For the seven charges he faces, which include conspiracy, bribery and fraud, Herrera Velutini faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

After informing her of the charges against her, the magistrate asked her how she pleaded and Herrera Velutini answered “not guilty”.

Because the case is not for a crime of violence, Herrera Velutini was released on bail.

The prosecution asked for bail to be set at $2.5 million and the attorney requested $500,000. Finally, the magistrate determined that the bail was $1 million.

As a condition of release until the resolution of the case, Herrera Velutini will live in New York under the supervision of the Probation Office, although he will be allowed to travel to the United Kingdom for business matters with prior authorization from the court.

So he will not be able to live in London, England, where he was living at the time of the accusation, according to the federal prosecutor’s office when making the accusation public.

Similar conditions received the co-defendant Mark Rossini, who was an adviser to Herrera Velutini and an FBI agent. Although he asked to be able to return to his house in Madrid, Spain, the court did not allow him, but authorized him to be in New York, where he has a family and owns a property. He was allowed to go to Spain, with prior authorization, to receive medical treatment for a previously diagnosed condition.

Vazquez Garced was arrested last August 4 by FBI agents at his residence in Río Piedras, while Rossini delivered August 9.

According to Federal Grand Jury indictmentthe three conspired for Vázquez Garced to receive contributions to his gubernatorial campaign from the banker, with the help of Rossini, in exchange for the then official removing George Joyner from the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF), in order to put an end to the audit that had detected suspicious transactions in Herrera Velutini’s bank accounts.