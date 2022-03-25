Federal offer $50,000 for information that helps to capture “El Burro”, considered the mastermind of the Cidra massacre

Federal authorities today announced a combined $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the fugitive identified as Nelson Torres Delgado, also known as “El Burro.”

The reward was offered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and the United States Marshals Service (USMS)

“The terrible violence that Puerto Rico has seen recently is unfortunate and unacceptable. I’ve said it before, and it bears repeating: The way out of this violence and take back our communities is to become part of the solution.” said Joseph Gonzalez, special agent in charge of the FBI field office in San Juan.

“Today, we are meeting with our local and federal partners to invite the public to provide information on the whereabouts of this fugitive,” he added.

For his part, Christopher A. Robinson, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF Field Division in Miami, indicated that “this is a collaborative effort to improve the quality of life of the citizens of Puerto Rico.

Torres Delgado is wanted for a drug trafficking case that is pending in the Federal Court, but he has also been identified as a suspect in several violent crimes, including the authorship of the multiple murder registered last December in Cidra.

“These criminals tend to be career criminals with a history of violence and whose instant crimes represent a significant threat to public safety,” said the United States Marshal for the District of Puerto Rico, Wilmer Ocasio Ibarra.

“Nelson Torres Delgado alias: ‘El Burro’ is one of these cases that threatens the security of our communities in Puerto Rico. So we will not rest until we capture him and anyone who helps him evade justice,” he added.

In a press release, federal agencies reminded citizens that they will protect the identity and life of those who cooperate with the corresponding authorities.