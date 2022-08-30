Federal prosecutor alleges potential violation of a gag order in the case against Wanda Vázquez Garced

The federal prosecutor filed a motion in court alleging a “potential violation” of the gag order in the case against former Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced.

The details of the allegation are unknown because the motion was filed under seal in the court file.

However, the request to seal the prosecution’s “motion on potential violation by order of the court” indicates that it is based on entry #27 of the file, which is precisely the gag order issued by federal judge Raúl Arias Marxuach last August 12.

Two weeks later, Vázquez Garced’s Twitter account posted a message with a quote attributed to South African activist lawyer Bram Fischer: “The blatant injustice is there for all who are not blinded by prejudice to see.”

The judge’s order prohibits the parties to the case from speaking with the media or through social networks “any information” that has any restrictions. That is, they can express themselves on public motions or that have been discussed in open court.

The order also states that they must not emit expressions that “may interfere with a fair trial or prejudice any defendant, the government or the administration of justice.”

Likewise, the judge ruled that “expressions or information intended to influence public opinion on the merits of this case are specifically designated as information that could harm a party.”

Marxuach ordered that the parties may speak about the general allegations of the case, information that is already part of the public record, case schedule, public court order and the contents of public motions, but that when expressing themselves they do so “without any elaboration or characterization ”.

Vázquez Garced was arrested on August 4 by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

In addition to Vázquez Garced, the Venezuelan banker Julio Herrera Velutini and his financial adviser, Mark Rossini, who in the past was an agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), are accused in the same case.

According to the indictment of a Federal Grand Jury, the three conspired so that Vázquez Garced received contributions to his gubernatorial campaign from the banker, with the help of Rossini, in exchange for the then official removing George Joyner from the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF), in order to put an end to the audit that had detected suspicious transactions in Herrera Velutini’s bank accounts.