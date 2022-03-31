Federal prosecutor alleges that Raphy Pina made a “false statement” related to the income of one of his businesses

The federal prosecutor’s office alleged that the artistic producer Raphy Pina Nieves lied or hid information from the government of Puerto Rico related to the income of one of his businesses.

Meanwhile, the defense of Pina Nieves pointed out that the matter was due to an error and not to an intention of illegality.

The complaint from the Public Ministry was presented to the Federal Court in San Juan so that Judge Francisco Besosa could take it into consideration as a “factor” when deciding what type of sentence he would impose on Pina Nieves, in a hearing that, at the moment, is pending. scheduled for April 18.

A motion signed by prosecutors María Montañez and José Ruiz indicates that every corporation that generates over $3 million is required to submit an annual report to the Puerto Rico Department of State with financial statements audited by an authorized public accountant.

In the motion, the prosecutors point out that in the report of July 31, 2020 that he submitted to the State Department, under penalty of contempt, Pina Nieves reported that the volume of business for the year 2019 “did not exceed $3 million.”

However, according to prosecutors, before the Treasury Department it indicated that the corporation received $16,768.17 in income for that year.

“The evidence shows that the defendant made a false statement under penalty of contempt to the Puerto Rico Department of State on July 31, 2020, when he indicated that Mr. Soldout Inc. had a business volume that did not exceed $3,000,000 for the year 2019″supported the motion of prosecutors.

For her part, attorney María Domínguez, defense attorney, did not deny the prosecutors’ complaint and replied stating that the discrepancy was due to an error.

He stressed that it is public knowledge that Pina Nieves is a “successful businessman and executive in the music industry. Due to the demands of running various businesses, Mr. Pina Nieves relies on clerks and professional accountants and advisors to manage his financial and corporate affairs.”.

Likewise, he stressed that the fact that he submitted the correct reports to the Treasury shows that he had no intention of lying to the government.

In relation to the report before the Department of State of July 31, 2020, Domínguez assured that “it was an electronic presentation made by the authorized public accountant of Pina Nieves on his behalf.”

“Due to Pina Nieves’ trust in her accounting advisors, she was not aware of the inaccuracy that had been committed in the presentation of the annual report and is grateful that the government has brought this matter to her attention,” Domínguez said.

He added that “as soon as this information was communicated by this attorney, she ordered her accountants to file an amended annual report with the Puerto Rico Department of State that corrected this information.”

According to Domínguez, there is no benefit to his client by reporting that he received less income.

Likewise, it denounced that the Public Ministry “probably sought a strategic advantage that would have induced Pina Nieves to make this inaccurate statement and conclude (as mentioned in the notice) that by misrepresenting the annual commercial volume for the Department of State, the corporation would effectively avoid having to file corporate audited financial statements for 2019. However, that is not the case.”

In that sense, he stressed that he has reported the correct amount to other agencies, not only to the Treasury, but also to the Municipality of Caguas.

He also alleged that there have been delays in some procedures related to closures and other measures imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We suggest that the commercial success of Mr. Pina-Nieves, the contributions to the economy of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the legal fulfillment of his tax responsibilities are factors that merit positive consideration by the honorable court at the time of ruling. sentence,” Dominguez said.

The debate arises at a time when the defense requests that Judge Besosa allow Pina Nieves to remain on bail while her case is heard in the Court of Appeals for the First Circuit in Boston, while the prosecution opposes and requests that if the sentence is jail, let him be admitted.

A jury found Pina Nieves guilty last December for illegal possession of firearms in one of her houses, located in the Caguas Real urbanization.

Immediately, his defense announced that he would appeal the case. He alleges that during the trial errors were made that affected his client, which was rejected by the Public Ministry.