Federal prosecutor requests prison for a friend of the governor for protecting others involved in an investigation

After detailing the attempts and lies to damage the investigation, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office requested a two-year prison sentence against the accountant Joseph Fuentes Fernandezpersonal friend of the governor Peter Pierluisi.

Fuentes Fernández, president of the main super PAC in favor of the chief executive’s campaign, pleaded guilty last May for falsifying, concealing or concealing, through scheme, the identity of the donors, who contributed $495,000 to the Save Puerto Rico campaign against Pierluisi’s rivals in the 2020 election campaign.

“The defendant has finally admitted his involvement in this brazen false statement scheme and agreed to cooperate with the government. But he compounded his original crime by secretly informing a subject of government investigation.”indicated the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in a motion.

“The lies and deception continued: Even when investigators confronted the defendant with substantial evidence of these disclosures (to the other defendant), the defendant lied to investigators about the extent of his disclosures and secretly deleted relevant text messages on your phone”, he added.

Before the sentencing hearing, scheduled for August 26, Fuentes Fernández’s defense had requested a sentence of supervised release.

That motion indicates that Fuentes Fernández “committed these acts out of a genuine, decades-long friendship with the (then) candidate, along with the sincere belief that Mr. Pierluisi-Urrutia would lead Puerto Rico out of the economic and social chaos in which it found itself. found”.

He added that “his conduct here was motivated by his deep personal friendship with someone he met more than 40 years ago when they were both college students in New Orleans.”

Fuentes Fernández requested a sentence without jail because allegedly it was not a scheme that benefited him personally.

However, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office responded with a motion that showed a more serious picture of the actions of Fuentes Fernández.

The Public Ministry explained that the defendant agreed to cooperate with the investigators in relation to another subject, but then alerted him to the investigation.

According to the motion, Fuentes Fernández began cooperating with agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in May 2021.

He added, however, that on May 26, 2021, he contacted “Individual 2″ without notifying federal agents. He recounted that they met in a restaurant in San Juan, where “the accused informed Individual 2 that he was cooperating” with the Public Ministry and that they had asked him to record conversations with “several individuals.”

Unknown to the investigators, they continued to work with Fuentes Fernández, who continued to offer them information about Individual 2.

“Essentially, Defendant intended to fully cooperate with the government investigation while attempting to completely disrupt it,” the US Attorney’s Office said.

Since the FBI agents were unaware of what was happening, they arranged for Fuentes Fernández to meet with Individual 2 at a dinner in a restaurant in San Juan on December 13, 2021, when he would record the conversation.

The prosecution explained that at that time they did know that the defendant communicated with Individual 2 by text messages through the Apple iMessage application. But they did not know that Fuentes Fernández was simultaneously communicating with the subject through WhatsApp and asked him to meet a few hours before dinner at another nearby restaurant.

In that meeting, Fuentes Fernández “slid a sheet of paper to Individual 2″ to inform him that he would “record at dinner”.

“The defendant then told Individual-2 that they should walk separately to the restaurant, which would avoid tipping off investigators that they had met beforehand,” the prosecution’s motion added.

By February of this year, investigators already suspected that Fuentes Fernández had obstructed the investigation by tipping off others about the investigation.

In that month, the investigators met “on multiple occasions” with Fuentes Fernández to discuss the alleged “liqueos” and in one of them the defendant admitted what he had done in December, but denied having done it before and that he had deleted any communication from your cell phone with Individual 2.

However, the defendant later admitted in his guilty plea that he had notified Individual 2 of the investigation in May 2021 and the Public Ministry also discovered that he had “selectively” deleted texts.

“The defendant’s statements to investigators that he only made a disclosure to Individual 2” in December 2021 “were false and damaged the Public Ministry’s investigation into the campaign finance scheme,” the federal prosecutor’s office said.

Considering all this behavior, added to the scheme for which he pleaded guilty, the prosecution asked federal judge Joseph Laplante to impose a sentence of at least two years in prison.

According to the prosecution, the pattern of lies on the part of Fuentes Fernández dates back to at least the beginning of the scheme for which he was accused and what he expressed to the authorities in relation to his participation.

He indicated that when interviewed, he said that he had had nothing to do with the creation of the non-profit organizations that were used to donate money to the Save Puerto Rico PAC.

Although he told the probation officers that he only “discussed the idea” with others about those entities, in his guilty plea Fuentes Fernández stipulated that in a text message he indicated: ‘I asked them to open (organizations 1 and 2 so that there is more than one entity making the contributions’, which would ‘avoid the appearance of being connected’”.

In addition, “he specifically dictated to Individual 2” indicating the following: “Please open the accounts today so that the over 300,000 that I requested are deposited.”

From the motion of the prosecution it follows that the scheme was organized by Fuentes Fernández and “others” to facilitate “external” financing to support Pierluisi Urrutia in the spring of 2020, when the “primary election season” began.

“They soon determined that the donors would provide more funds to support the ‘Public Official-1’ if their names were not identified with their donations,” the motion indicates, in relation to Pierluisi Urrutia, as identified in the defendant’s defense motion.

The plan was “the funds donated by those individuals and corporations would flow through the two non-profit organizations (they established) and then go to Save Puerto Rico.”

“Because the funds raised through this scheme would ‘pass through’ the conducting nonprofits, the defendant and Salvemos (a Puerto Rico) planned to disguise the real donors and simply report the two nonprofits. of profit as the donors ”, indicated the Federal Prosecutor’s Office.

For Save Puerto Rico, both parties – the government and the defense – agreed to pay a $150,000 fine immediately, in addition to being placed on probation for three years, subject to an unannounced review of their books by a probation officer or government representative. federal.