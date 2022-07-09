Federal Reserve: Subsides the risk of stagflation | Business

On Wednesday, the five-year break-even rate of inflation fell to 2.48%. If that doesn’t tell you anything—which is totally justifiable if you’re not a professional economic watcher—try this: The wholesale price of gasoline is down about 20 cents a liter from its peak a month ago. For now, only a small part of this reduction has reached consumers, but in the coming weeks it is likely that we will find a large drop in prices at petrol stations. Incidentally, how likely is it that the drop in the price of gasoline will receive even a small part of the attention that the rise has been devoted in the media?

What these figures, as well as a growing accumulation of other data, from rents to transport costs, indicate is that the risk of stagflation is receding. This is good news, but I am concerned that policymakers, especially those at the Federal Reserve, will be slow to adjust to new information. Clearly they were too complacent (as I was) about the risk of rising inflation, but now they might get too attached to a tight money control attitude and cause an unwarranted recession.

Let’s talk about what the Federal Reserve fears. It is evident that we have had serious problems with inflation during the last year and a half. It appears that much of that inflation—probably most of it—was a reflection of temporary supply shocks ranging from supply chain problems to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But another part also reflected the overheating of the economy. Even those of us who are money pigeons agree that the Fed had to raise interest rates to cool down the economy, as it has. That increase, coupled with the anticipation of more to come, has caused interest rates that matter to the real economy — especially those on mortgages — to skyrocket, which will reduce spending across the board. In fact, there are already signs of a major economic slowdown.

But the newly released minutes of last month’s meeting of the Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee, which sets interest rates, indicate considerable fear that simply cooling the economy will not be enough, that inflation forecasts future are being “unanchored”, and that the rise in prices “may take hold”. In principle, they are not absurd fears. Throughout the 1970s, almost everyone came to develop the expectation that high inflation would be a persistent phenomenon, and this expectation was built into the setting of wages and prices. For example, employers were willing to establish salary increases of 10% per year because they expected that all their competitors would do the same. To purge the economy of these entrenched expectations required a long period of very high unemployment: stagflation.

But what could make the Federal Reserve think that something similar is happening now? Both the minutes of the institution and the comments of its president, Jerome Powell, indicate that an important factor was the preliminary publication of the results of the survey of the University of Michigan, which seemed to show a rebound in long-term inflation expectations. Even at the time, some of us warned against giving too much weight to any one figure, especially since others didn’t say the same thing. To be sure, the one in Michigan was a passing incident; most of that sharp rise in inflation expectations disappeared when the revised data was released a week later.

And, for what it’s worth, the financial markets are to a greater or lesser degree turning off the alarm about the persistence of inflation. The five-year implied rate is the spread between ordinary interest rates and those on price-protected bonds; it is, therefore, an implicit forecast of future inflation. And a closer look at the markets shows not only that they expect relatively low inflation over the medium term, but also that they expect it to recede more or less after next year and return thereafter to a level consistent with the long-term target. Fed deadline.

To be fair, bond dealers don’t set wages and prices, and in principle, inflation may be taking root in the minds of workers and businesses, even if investors decide it’s under control. But it is not likely. Also, this could be something of a self-defeating prophecy, with investors lowering their expectations for future inflation precisely because they expect the Fed to hit the brakes too hard. Still, it is worrying to read reports that the Fed is taking a tougher line, even as the economy weakens and the outlook for sustained inflation recedes.

I don’t know exactly what is going on. Part of it may be the all-too-wide tendency among policymakers to insist on a course of action even when the facts no longer support it. In part it could be that, having been wrong about inflation in the past, Fed officials are, perhaps unwittingly, vulnerable to bullying from Wall Street types determined to get hysterical about future inflation. And in part it is possible that they are simply overdoing it to compensate for earlier underestimating inflation risks.

In any case, an old joke has it that a motorist hits a pedestrian and then tries to remedy the accident by backing up, whereupon he hits him again. I fear that something like this is about to happen in monetary policy.

Paul Krugman He is a Nobel laureate in economics. © The New York Times, 2022. Translation of News Clips