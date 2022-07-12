Federal transportation advises airlines to seat children under 13 with their parents free of charge

Although he acknowledged that the complaints about the family seats mean a “minor amount”, the United States Department of Transportation (DOT, for its acronym in English) issued a warning to the commercial airlines of the country, so that they ensure that children under 13 years of age are seated with their parents without additional charges.

The notice from the Office of Aviation Consumer Protection (OACP, for its acronym in English) established that, despite the low number of complaints, there are complaints of cases in which children up to 11 months do not sit with an adult during a flight.

Given this scenario, the OACP will begin a review of airline policies and consumer complaints filed with the agency at the end of this year.

“If airline seating policies and practices are determined to be barriers to a child being seated with an adult family member or other accompanying adult family member, the department will be prepared for possible action consistent with its powers.”the DOT stated in a press release.

The agency’s determination is part of several efforts by Secretary Pete Buttigieg, after consumer complaints against airlines increased 300% in June of this year, according to the latest “Air Travel Consumer Report” from the federal agency.

In addition to the notice related to seats for minors, DOT published the first Bill of Rights for Airline Passengers with Disabilities.

According to the federal agency, this new resource will empower air passengers with disabilities to understand and assert their rights.

“Today’s announcements (last Friday) are the final steps in ensuring an air transportation system that works for everyone,” Buttigieg said. “Whether you’re a parent hoping to sit with your young children on a flight, a traveler with a disability flying, or a consumer flying for the first time in a long time, you deserve a safe, accessible, affordable, and reliable airline service.”

Recently, Buttigieg said his department would take enforcement action against airlines that break consumer protection rules.after the events of massive flight delays and cancellations in the United States.

Through June, and similar to 2020 and 2021, refunds continue to be the highest category of complaints received by the department, followed by flight problems.

The federal agency claimed that it increased by 38% the staff assigned to deal with passenger complaints, while it initiated investigations against 20 airlines for not providing money refunds on time.