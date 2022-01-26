Federdistribuzione to Enel: here are 15,600 parking lots to be electrified

A charging station in each of the over 15 thousand car parks of the Federdistribuzione points of sale. That is, columns distributed in most of the more than 500 thousand parking spaces of their private parking lots. Recharging the car while shopping or during the two hours of shopping could thus become the norm. And the electric motorist in transit would have a recharging point reachable without fail. The goal is ambitious, but with the agreement between Enel and Federdistribuzione, announced today, the hope of doubling or tripling the Italian charging network in a short time becomes concrete.

No bureaucracy in private areas: times halved

By installing its stations in the parking lots of supermarkets, shopping centers and other large-scale retail outlets Enel bypasses the cumbersome bureaucracy of municipal authorizations. In fact, it would use private areas instead of public roads and land belonging to the municipalities.

As explained in Enel i times could be halved (there would remain only the technical ones for the installation work and those for the connection to the network). Without considering that almost all of those areas are already served by sufficiently high powers, with direct connections to the medium voltage. Especially in large food distribution which requires large amounts of energy for refrigeration.

The agreement, signed last December, is already taking shape in the first projects. Enel is convinced that it can install the first charging stations within the first half of the year.

Mix of quick and fast – all with the JuicePass app

The memorandum of understanding establishes the “rules of engagement” between associates and the main recharge operator. On the Enel side, it opens a direct line with all the companies affiliated with Federdistribuzione. Even if each intervention will be the result of agreements stipulated on a case-by-case basis. Enel will install a mix of quick, fast and ultrafast stations variable depending on the location and access to the electricity network. Recently, however, Enel is focusing above all on the last two types, intending as it is to raise the national quota of fast recharges in direct current (from 50 kW and up), today equal to less than 4%.

For theelectric user the new stations will be public stations in all respectswhich can be activated with Enel tools JuicePass and the charging networks interoperable with it, and at the rates applied in all other stations.

Federdistribuzione: technical sustainability tests

From Federdistribuzione they emphasize instead that this memorandum of understanding is only the first piece of a much larger design. It starts with electric mobility, but other agreements with multi-utility and energy operators will soon arrive aimed atenergy efficiencyatcircular economy and to sustainability broadly. THE

The first step was taken in sustainable mobility having noted an increase in request aside of customers. And of the same associates, more and more oriented to the use of electric fleets for internal logistics.

Thus the Ev enters people’s daily lives

As we know for some weeks now, electric mobility has left the perimeter of Enel X and has become a global division of the Enel parent company. The responsible for Italy is still Federico Caleno who stated: “Through the agreement with Federdistribuzione we aim to further expand our network over the next few years, which has more than 14 thousand recharging points throughout the country”.

“We think that sustainable mobility will really be a reality when it enters people’s daily lives,” he added Alberto Frausin, President of Federdistribuzione. After recalling that every month over 60 million customer-citizens enter the vemdita points of the associates, he concluded: “Thanks to Enel’s technology and our network of stores, we can aim to create a real backbone of recharging stations along the entire peninsula ».

With a network of 15,600 points of sale and an offer of car parks ranging from several hundred up to reach 3 thousand seats for large structures, Federdistribuzione member companies can count on a potential of over 500 thousand parking spaces available. Thanks to the different powers, Enel’s charging stations will make it possible to create a network that will meet the needs of each customer and will give a further boost to the growth of e-Mobility throughout the country.

—- Do you want to be part of our community and stay informed at all times? Subscribe for free to our newsletter and our YouTube channel—