Federer doesn’t come back until the summer. “Wimbledon would be a surprise”

“I would be surprised if you play Wimbledon”. Roger Federer has not yet set a date for his return and is under no illusions about the possible participation in his favorite tournament. In an interview with the Swiss newspaper Schweizer Tagesanzeiger Federer confirmed that there is no chance to see him on the pitch at the Australian Open: “It’s out of the question. We knew even before the operation that a one-month break would be needed.” For now, the times are marked by the doctors: “According to them I will be able to start running again in January and then return to the field at the beginning of next year. In any case we will see things more clearly towards spring – said the holder of 20 Grand Slam titles – I want to see if, for one last time, I can make it back to the professional circuit. “

The convalescence

–

Federer is hard at work recovering from the third to his right knee in a year and a half. The internal meniscus was involved in the last operation. “And the doctors took the opportunity to heal my cartilage too”, explained the former n. 1: “The combination of these two interventions requires patience and caution.” The goal has always been to get in shape for a normal life. “As for my sporting ambitions, they could be summed up like this: I would like to see once again what I can achieve as a professional tennis player,” said the 20-time Grand Slam winner. But there are no dates. “Yes, and if you take it seriously, it doesn’t make much difference whether I’ll be back in 2022 or not until 2023, at the age of 40 or 41. It doesn’t matter,” Federer said. it will collapse if I never play a Grand Slam final again. But it’s my last dream is to get back on the pitch. ”