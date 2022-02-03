Federer updates on his conditions (Video)

After a period of total confidentiality, Roger Federer teases to talk about his condition. The Swiss participated in an event organized by one of his sponsors, and answering the moderator’s question revealed that he is continuing to work with the aim of attempting a return.

“The next few months are going to be interesting and decisive,” says Roger. “Around April I will have a clearer idea of ​​how my body reacts. I have to try harder exercises (jumps, stop and go, etc) in the next few weeks, and let’s see how it goes. Between April and May it will be easier to answer the question, I’ll be back on the pitch to try. Now things are not going badly, I drive, I am very motivated to follow the necessary path. I do exercises, tomorrow I go back to the gym… it’s a good time, things are slow, I would like to do much faster but the doctors and everyone around me push me to take it easy “.

A short statement, with no big news, but at least his millions of fans can continue to dream of seeing him again on the pitch.