Federica Brignone and Huetter, victory for two! The blue extends in the standings – OA Sport

12.53: No points for the German Nadine Kapfer, 31st at 2 “49.

12.52: What a pity, the American Alix Wilkinson goes off the track halfway down. The first photocell had passed in green light, only 0 ”03 delay at the second intermediate.

12.50: 35 but at 2 ”86 the Bosnian Elvedina Muzaferija. The gusts of wind continue to bother the sprinters.

12.48 Not even she is able to limit the damage in the final stretch: 27 but at 2 ”00.

12.46: Attention to Canadian Roni Remme, less than two tenths the disadvantage to the second set!

12.44: Not very brilliant the action of the transalpine Esther Paslier, 34th at 3 ”19.

12.42 The blue accuses a second in the central part of the track, the sector that is least suited to its characteristics. At the finish he is 18th at 1 ”66.

12.41 Best time in the first intermediate! And only 0 ”11 of delay per second.

12.40: Very high time for the American Maureen Lebel, 33ma at 4 “87. Ready at the gate Nadia Delago.

12.39: The young Austrian Sabrina Maier disappoints: 29 but at 2 “53.

12.38: Ten athletes are missing at the end of the race, including the last blue Nadia Delago who yesterday reached fifth place in the downhill.

12.36: The American Tricia Mangan loses her balance on the tooth and is unable to stay on the track.

12.34: This is the ranking after the first 31 descents:

1 HUETTER Cornelia AUT 1: 18.19

1 BRIGNONE Federica ITA 1: 18.19

3 TIPPLER Tamara AUT 1: 19.01 +0.82

4 PUCHNER Mirjam AUT 1: 19.02 +0.83

5 FEST Nadine AUT 1: 19.12 +0.93

6 Roman MIRADLES FRA 1: 19.17 +0.98

7 SUTER Jasmina SUI 1: 19.20 +1.01

8 SUTER Corinne SUI 1: 19.22 +1.03

8 HAEHLEN Joana SUI 1: 19.22 +1.03

10 CURTONI Elena ITA 1: 19.26 +1.07

12.32: Good performance of the Swiss Kolly who with a delay of 1 ″ 50 closes in 15th place

12.30: The Russian Pleshkova with a delay of 1 ″ 66 wins a good 17th place

12.29: The French Cerutti accumulates a delay of 2 ″ 67 and is 28th

12.27: Great first part of the race of the blue Melesi who then misses something too much in the final but is still 14th at 1 ″ 40 from the head

12.25: Swiss Jasmina Suter finds the best race of the season. It is 7th with 1 ″ 01 delay

12.24: The Swiss Jenal loses a lot in the final, with a delay of 2 ″ 78, 26th

12.22: The blue Pichler who loses a lot in the second part of the race does not go beyond the 21st place at 1 ″ 97

12.20: Fair evidence for the Austrian Venier who is 13th at 1 ″ 61

12.19: The American Cashman loses a lot in the final, closing at 2 ″ 58 from the top

12.16: The Slovenian Ferk Saioni closes 2 ″ 19 from the top and is 22nd, last

12.15: The Austrian is placed in eleventh position at 1 ″ 25 from Brignone and Huetter

12.11: Colorless test by the French Gauthier who is 16th with 1 ″ 76 of delay

12.09: Good performance of the French Miradoli who enters sixth place with 98 hundredths of a delay

12.08: Miradoli in the intermediate has 34 hundredths of a delay

12.07: The blue Marsaglia loses a lot in the final part, he is last, 18th at 2 ″ 16

12.06: Marsaglia is 67 cents late in the intermediate

12.05: Some errors in the second part for the Canadian Gagnon who finishes in 13th place at 1 ″ 77 from Brignone and Huetter

12.04: Gagnon in the intermediate has 37 hundredths of a delay

12.03: The German Weidle continues to lose in the second part of the race, 12th at 1 ″ 70 from the head

12.02: Weidle in the intermediate has 93 hundredths of a delay

12.01: The Swiss Flury loses a lot in the final, 12th at 1 ″ 78 from the top

12.00: Flury in the intermediate has 44 hundredths of a delay

11.59: Same time as Federica Brignone for the Austrian Huetter who made a masterpiece! It wasn’t easy to keep up with Brignone’s pace and he even did better in the final!

11.58: Huetter in the intermediate has 18 cents late

11.57: The blue Bassino limits the damage of the headwind in the final, who is tenth at 1 ″ 61 from Brignone

11.56: Bassino in the intermediate has a delay of 1 ″ 06

11.55: The Austrian Scheyer cannot find the right rhythm who also suffers from the wind in the final and closes tenth at 1 ″ 81 from the head

11.54: Scheyer in the intermediate has a delay of 69 cents

11.53: The Austrian Raedler still loses a lot in the final, closing in eighth place with a delay of 1 ″ 21

11.52: Raedler in the intermediate has 57 hundredths of a delay

11.49: Some problems in the final for the Austrian Fest which fits in fourth position at 93 cents from the blue

11.48: Fest in the intermediate is 41 cents late

11.47: The Swiss Suter loses a lot in the final and closes in fourth place at 1 ″ 03 from Brignone

11.46: Suter is 35 cents late in the intermediate

11.45: The Swiss Nufer still loses, finishing eighth at 2 ″ 10 from Brignone. Now Corinne Suter, perhaps the number one danger for the blue

11.44: Nufer in the intermediate with a serious error has a delay of 1 ″ 29

11.43: WHAT A RACE FOR FEDERICA BRIGNONE !!!! Closes with an advantage of 82 cents over Tippler, goes in the lead. He didn’t do anything wrong!

11.42: Brignone in the intermediate has 42 cents advantage!

11.41: Like Curtoni, Nicol Delago loses a lot in the central part and is fifth at 53 cents from Tippler

11.40: Nicol Delago in the intermediate has 5 cents advantage

11.39: Disappointing performance by Elena Curtoni who did not make a difference in the final and closes 25 cents from Tippler, fourth

11.38: Curtoni is 23 cents late in the intermediate

11.37: The Swiss Haehlen recovers something in the final but not enough, who enters third place with 21 cents late. Now Curtoni

11.36: Haehlen in the intermediate is 29 cents late

11.35: It does not make the difference the Austrian Tippler who manages to go in the lead with 1 cent ahead of Puchner, losing a lot in the final

11.34: Tippler in the intermediate is 10 cents late

11.33: The French Gauche who is second at 1 ″ 09 from Puchner recovers something at the bottom

11.32: In the intermediate, Gauche is 1 ″ 15 late

11.31: Some flaws for the Austrian Puchner who closes her test with 1’19 ″ 02. Now the French Gauche

11.29: The Austrian Puchner is ready to go

11.27: The weather conditions will be very important. There is a lot of wind, the start remained unchanged, the sun is shining in Garmisch, 3rd at the finish

11.24: This is the Garmisch SuperG startlist:

1 56125 PUCHNER Mirjam 1992 AUT Atomic

2 197641 GAUCHE Laura 1995 FRA Head

3 56088 TIPPLER Tamara 1991 AUT Salomon

4 516185 HAEHLEN Joana 1992 SUI Atomic

5 297910 CURTONI Elena 1991 ITA Head

6 299466 DELAGO Nicol 1996 ITA Atomic

7 297601 BRIGNONE Federica 1990 ITA Rossignol

8 516219 NUFER Priska 1992 SUI Dynastar

9 516319 SUTER Corinne 1994 SUI Head

10 56417 FEST Nadine 1998 AUT Rossignol

11 56256 RAEDLER Ariane 1995 AUT Head

12 56198 SCHEYER Christine 1994 AUT Head

13 299276 BASSINO Marta 1996 ITA Salomon

14 56128 HUETTER Cornelia 1992 AUT Head

15 516248 FLURY Jasmine 1993 SUI Fischer

16 206668 WEIDLE Kira 1996 GER Rossignol

17 105269 GAGNON Marie-Michele 1989 CAN Head

18 297702 MARSAGLIA Francesca 1990 ITA Salomon

19 197497 MIRADOLI Romane 1994 FRA Dynastar

20 197383 GAUTHIER Tiffany 1993 FRA Rossignol

21 56311 REISINGER Elisabeth 1996 AUT Head

22 565320 FERK SAIONI Marusa 1988 SLO Salomon

23 6536213 CASHMAN Keely 1999 USA Rossignol

24 56177 VENIER Stephanie 1993 AUT Head

25 298694 PICHLER Karoline 1994 ITA Head

26 516517 JENAL Stephanie 1998 SUI Atomic

27 516394 SUTER Jasmina 1995 SUI Stoeckli

28 299383 MELESI Roberta 1996 ITA Dynastar

29 197956 CERUTTI Camille 1998 FRA Atomic

30 485941 PLESHKOVA Julia 1997 RUS Head

31 516521 KOLLY Noemie 1998 SUI Stoeckli

32 6535765 MANGAN Tricia 1997 USA Head

33 56224 MAIER Sabrina 1994 AUT Atomic

34 6535942 LEBEL Maureen 1998 USA Voelkl

35 299630 DELAGO Nadia 1997 ITA Atomic

36 197861 PASLIER Esther 1997 FRA Head

37 107583 REMME Roni 1996 CAN Head

38 715171 MUZAFERIJA Elvedina 1999 BIH Atomic

39 6536396 WILKINSON Alix 2000 USA Voelkl

40 206838 KAPFER Nadine 2000 GER

41 539536 WILES Jacqueline 1992 USA Rossignol

42 206803 STUFFER Carina 1999 GER Head

11.20: Out of 42 athletes at the start, 8 will be Italian. Here are the bibs: Curtoni 5, Nicol Delago 6, Brignone 7, Bassino 13, Marsaglia 18, Pichler 25, Melesi 28, Nadia Delago 35

11.16: In view of victory, Corinne Suter, victorious yesterday, and the Austrians Tamara Tippler and Ariane Raedler, already in the top 3 in the past few weeks, will be monitored.

11.12: Numerous defections in the startlist starting with the reigning World Champion Lara Gut-Behrami. It is echoed by the Olympian Ester Ledecka and the two undisputed leaders of General Petra Vlhova and Mikaela Shiffrin, as well as the Swiss Michelle Gisin.

11.08: The ranking of the specialty speaks only Italian. Federica Brignone leads with 29 points of margin over her partner Elena Curtoni, while the absent Sofia Goggia is provisionally third.

11.04: The blue athletes are laying down the law in the specialty and today, before leaving for Beijing, from Curtoni and Brignone in particular it is legitimate to hope for at least a podium.

11.00: Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live broadcast of the super-G in Garmisch-Partenkirchen (Germany), the last appointment dedicated to the Women’s Alpine Ski World Cup before the Winter Olympics

THE CHRONICLE OF THE FREE DESCENT OF GARMISCH

Photo: Lapresse