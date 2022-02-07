Federica Brignone is silver in the giant at the Beijing Olympics – Corriere.it

from Daniele Sparisci, sent to Beijing

In Yanqing the second from Valle d’Aosta, gold to the Swedish Sara Hector

Federica Brignone takes silver in the giant at the Beijing Olympics, the fourth medal in this edition of the Games for Italy. And it has a very high value because Fede improves the third place four years ago a Pyeongchang, put two Olympic podiums in a row, a feat that was only successful for Deborah Compagnoni, two gold medals at the Games in Lillehammer in ’94 and Nagano ’98. a magic on the artificial snow of the Ice River slope Yanqingwhich goes far beyond the most optimistic forecasts.

He confirms the newly found serenity of the Aosta Valley after a 2021 full of tensions and mistakes, and recalls that despite having discovered a new vocation for speed – leader of the specialty in the World Cup – he still knows great skiing even between wide doors. And how. She only surrendered to the specialty queen, the Swedish Sara Hector. Who had to fly to avoid the mockery by the blue, the advantage he had after the first descent was reduced to 28 cents. Third Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami, a good comeback for her.

Federica had to wait a long time before competing in the second heat, more than four hours (the men’s downhill was placed in the middle, recovery on Monday) also due to the bad fall of the American Nina O Brien who sustained a serious knee injury. the second was even better than the first, a concentration of technique and coldness. If I think about it, it’s incredible why I came here without having climbed the giant podium this season. Today I was really very focused, I waited like never before for the second heat and while I waited I said to myself, “oh my God, so long”. I knew I just had to ski and think about my skiing, when I got to the gate inside of me I said, “in the end just a ski race”.

Brignone is not by chance the most successful skier ever among the Italians with 19 centers in the Cup. She worked on mental concentration, on balance to unlock those energies that she could not release: I was wasting time on useless things she told her. And now, at 31, capable of expressing herself at her best, she has tamed a treacherous and fast snow. She had good feelings after the first few runs and she confirmed them. the turning point that puts away the misstep at the World Championships in Cortina last year, Faith often fallen in her career but has always been able to get up again. Because I’m a hard worker, super motivated. Otherwise I would have already stopped, she reminded us a few days before leaving for the Chinese adventure.

Coni president Giovanni Malag rejoices: An amazing, exceptional Federica, a medal of great value, beyond color. We knew that this was one of her cards to play in these Games and she confirmed herself at the top. We knew that she really wanted a medal in these Olympics and for now she has hit the first one. I am grateful to you on a personal level and Italian sport grateful to you. So go on Federica.

Bassino immediately out, Shiffrin is also wrong It was a race full of surprises, there is also some bitterness for Italy. Marta Bassino came out after three doors, a serious mistake: I made two doors and at the third I slipped, I hardly even left. I am very sorry, I will have to let this moment pass for a moment to look forward again starting from tomorrow. happened even to the best of all, Mikaela Shiffrin jumped a door, a very rare mistake for someone like her: It had never happened to me she said with the mood on the ground, not even her boyfriend, the Norwegian Kilde, shone in the descent won by Feuz.