Federica Brignone on tilt after the silver in Beijing. The announcement: “I won’t be in Milan-Cortina, the Olympic spirit will be missing”

There track she doesn’t like it snow even less. But after theOlympic silver conquered in giant slalom, something has cracked in theequilibrium of a champion like Federica Brignone. Beijing 2022 is not over yet for her, the Winter Games still reserve a card for her to play in the combined, but after the second downhill test something seems to have died down: “I can’t stand on my feet and make speed, I don’t have feeling with this track and I did not deserve the place for the descent ”, she told RaiSport microphones. The thirty-first position in fact costs her the exclusion of the downhill. But for Brignone the problem is greater, so much so that shortly after the sensational announcement arrived: “I do not find the sensations that I had going downhill this year, it’s like going down with fear. I need to brainwash myself. For sure a Milan-Cortina I will not be therewill miss it Olympic spirit“.

The athlete more winning of the women’s blue ski in the World Cup announced that it will not be there at Home Olympics, scheduled for 2026. Yet he has not yet turned 32. Shortly after Brignone motivated his decision as follows: “The Alps are fantastic, we will finally have the Olympic Games back to Europe. I liked coming to new countries, but there are slopes used to host alpine skiing competitions. The only bad thing is that it will all be scattered. There will not be an Olympic village, there will be no Olympic spirit ”. And again: “We will be each in a different place. Here we are all together, in Milan-Cortina it will not exist “. “This way I pass the desire”, she then concluded the blue. Words perhaps dictated by the disappointment for a Super-G and a descent that did not go as desired after a season always at the top. And now the last chance, the combined one, seems to be already faded.