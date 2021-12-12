Federica Brignone triumphs in the Super-G in St. Moritz, is the most successful Italian in the world cup

The victory, the second step of the podium, five in the top ten positions. The Super-G of the women’s world cup in St. Moritz, the second consecutive on the Swiss snow, speaks Italian. Triumph Federica Brignone, who leaves behind Elena Curtoni and the American Mikaela Shiffrin, the only one able to counter the blue domination. Sixth place for Sofia Goggia – second yesterday behind Lara Gut-Behrami, out today while she was clearly in command -, eighth Marta Bassino ahead of Francesca Marsaglia.

A victory – the first this season for the 31-year-old daughter of Ninna Quario – with a special flavor for Federica Brignone, who with 17 wins becomes the most successful Italian in the world cup, detaching Deborah Compagnoni. “Beating Deborah Compagnoni’s result is incredible also because she had Mauro Sbardellotto, who is my current skiman, and I think it’s a beautiful thing that unites us. I hope to continue like this” the words of the blue, who at the end of last season he had questioned his future on the track. “It’s been since this summer that I have fun, that I enjoy competing, challenging myself and training more, risking the curve faster, struggling harder, thus rediscovering the pleasure of doing all this and I’m happy not to giving up and holding on until today. Today’s is one of the most beautiful victories of my career: sweaty, wanted and sought after. After the weekend at Lake Louise I believed it, because I did some good races even if it usually isn’t a track favorable to me. I arrived in St. Moritz trying to do a good result, last time I finished second to a cent, believing it so much. Yesterday I was angry for not being able to do what I wanted, in a super-G suitable for my qualities. Today when they lowered the start I was almost worried that they would cancel it. I attacked the finish line on everyone, putting everything I had because I wanted to be really fast “.

The white women’s circus is now moving to Val d’Isere for a descent and a super-G next weekend.

Slalom Val d’Isere in Noel, Vinatzer comes out in the final

Clement Noel dominates the world cup slalom in Val D’Isere. The Frenchman imposed himself on his home snow with a time of 1’30 “52, ahead of the Swedish Krostoffer Jakobsen by 1” 40. Completing the podium is Croatian Filip Zubcic, 1 “85 behind the winner. The best of the Azzurri is Giuliano Razzoli, who finishes in ninth place (+2” 17). Out of the top 10 Tommaso Sala, 12th at 2 “54 from the head, and Manfred Moelgg, 19th tied with Vidovic (2” 93). Unlucky Alex Vinatzer, second after the first heat, who falls in the final and misses the last door. Stefano Gross instead gets on and does not finish the race.