Federica Brignone wins the Garmisch super-G with equal merit

On the Kandahar Federica Brignone won on a par with Cornelia Hütter the Super-G in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. The blue champion and the Austrian athlete with a time of 1.18.19 preceded the other Austrians Tamara Tippler by 82 cents and Mirjam Puchner by 83. A result that feeds Italian hopes in view of the Olympic super-G in Beijing on February 7th. Shiffrin and Gut-Behrami, who anticipated the departure for China, were not in the race.

Brignone, which yesterday had been held back by intestinal problems, thus conquered his third success of the season, all in super-G, after those of St. Moritz and Altenmarkt, and the victory number 19 in his career, which strengthens his leadership in the history of Italy in the world cup. After 9 tests, she has 477 points in the specialty cup. And now she is about to conquer it: she has stretched up Elena Curtoni which finished only tenth, behind by 1.07, and has 374 points. Sofia Goggia it stops at 332. However it goes, the specialty cup will be won by an Italian, for the first time among women. Italy also reaches 10 seasonal successes and equals the record set 25 years ago.

The other Italians: Nicol Delago is 13th at 1.35 in front of Roberta Malesi 14th at 1.40 and Marta Bassino 15th at 1.61. Further back Karoline Pichler at 1.97 and Francesca Marsaglia at 2.16.