Federica Cappelletti, the gesture for Paolo Rossi’s last wish

Federica Cappelletti he leaves out nothing, of his past and of his present that he lives without Paolo Rossi, her husband and father of her two daughters. “Today is really difficult,” he told the microphones of Rtl, host of the program Non Stop News to remember the champion of life and football that he was Pablito, a man capable of staying in the memory of fans always and forever.

“Since yesterday I have been receiving messages, many testimonies – he continued – These days are a bit complicated. It was a difficult year: a year in which I initially felt inside a washing machine, so I was a bit dazed by everything that was happening, by the loss of Paolo ”.

A year without Paolo Rossi

As Federica knows how to do, the pain and that devastating experience are fixed in words because a journalist, a writer, a person with sensitivity like her can stop that experience only in this way. ‘Forever the two of us – Our words of love ‘, is the testimony:

“Writing this book was a therapy for me, a desire to leave Paul on paper making it indelible in some way. In the last days in the hospital we talked a lot about ourselves – he recalled – we saw many photos of moments lived together and at a certain point he asked me not to forget our love and not to disperse it. From that moment I wondered what was the best way not to disperse it, even if it would remain in my heart forever, but I also wanted something more for my daughters so that they would continue to live it even over time so that they would realize love that generated them. I started writing these memories right away “. “Whole mornings crying when the girls didn’t see me, but it was also therapeutic because I threw out so much pain,” Federica reiterated.

Paolo Rossi: the last meeting with the daughters

Pablito he had been struck by a tumor that did not allow him to go further, stopped by an illness that had manifested itself a few months before his disappearance.

“I wanted to take the girls to the hospital, even though the doctors advised me against it, because knowing all three of them I knew that he would not go away calmly and that they would never accept not having seen him for the last time – he explained – . Going against the advice of the doctors, I take him, take him out of the hospital with a wheelchair and have him greet his daughters there and take him back inside. In reality they were nice: they complied with my request. I must say that the light in Paolo’s eyes when he saw the girls is an image that I will never forget. It did good to all three, shortly after Paolo fell asleep and the girls realized that it was really the last time they greeted their dad ”.

Paolo Rossi and the last trip with his family to the Maldives

The last family trip, at Maldives, to renew his promises, he marked the before and after for their life together because once he returned, Rossi had the results of the tests carried out to understand the reason for that malaise.

“Before the verdict of Paolo’s tumor arrived, we had a nice vacation in the Maldives and there we renewed our marriage vows. With the girls we put our bridesmaids ‘and bridesmaids’ dresses and Paolo’s dress in the suitcase and we left, so it was very nice – she said – He didn’t really expect anything, when he realized and saw everything organized by the sea he said that only the Russians could get married there, in the end he found out that it was us and he was moved. It was a very beautiful, intimate and suggestive ceremony. Fortunately, this beautiful memory remains for me for the girls “.

The memory of their love

On Instagram, Federica he wanted to remember the bond that united them. In a long and intense post, published on his profile, the champion’s wife tried to put together the emotions and memories of a life spent together:

“I went back in time and the last photograph that immortalizes us together, with a smile, during our very hard battle is this. July 2020, a few months before today, a year ago. Still hopes were king, you with your usual charisma had wanted to participate in a charity evening in Prato. Because you promised it, because you wanted to defy the disease, because falling and getting up was really a part of you. I indulged you, even though I was afraid of not being able to protect you as I always have. But you decided, we went and it was nice to see you still strong and decisive on stage, optimistic, with your inevitable smile. Beautiful, thin, very thin, but beautiful. My HERO. We have not gone out since that evening, it was no longer possible. You haven’t driven your car anymore and I loved being carried away by you and relaxing by your side. You no longer protected me as you did every day, because you needed too much for me to protect you, you no longer said to me: love, this year we are going on a trip that you will like! None of this, but your smile and your love you never denied me, until the last hours of life. You taught me life, you taught me courage, you taught me that LOVING is a gift and I will ALWAYS love you…. It is an anniversary with tears Paolo, it could not be otherwise. Sorry for that. But today it’s harder than usual. I hold you tight, wherever you are ❤️ “.

