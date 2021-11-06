News

Federica Cavenati dies, goodbye to the designer founder of the 16Arlington brand: struck down at 28 by a “short and sudden” illness

Photo of James Reno James Reno
0 29 1 minute read

Mourning in the fashion world. She’s dead Federica ‘Kikka’ Cavenati, star of the new Italian style moved to London. The stylist was crushed at just 28 by a short but relentless illness. The news, also picked up in the fashion pages of Guardian and other British newspapers, it was confirmed by the family, according to which the disease that took her away was “short and sudden”.

Originally from Bergamo, she lived and worked in London with her partner Marco Capaldo, met at the headquarters of the Istituto Marangoni in the British capital: together we founded the brand in 2017 16Arlington, named after their first British atelier, which quickly established itself as one of the most promising emerging brands.

So much so that in a short time she had become a stylist loved by celebrities of the international jet set such as Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Amal Clooney, Billie Eilish and Rita Ora. Kikka, as those who loved her called her, leaves “an incalculable sense of loss”, reads a short note released by her staff and taken up by British Vogue. It was “a white light, with an unmistakable energy, the most encouraging and strongly loyal friend that could exist”.

Tragedy at Astroworld, the stories of those present: “People so crowded that they began to hyperventilate, they were struggling to find escape routes”

