Federica Cavenati, the rising star of fashion, is dead

James Reno9 hours ago
AGI – After a brief, dazzling illness, Federica Cavenati, stylist and co-founder of the London brand 16Arlington, died at the age of 28. Rising star of the sector, he founded the brand together with his work and life partner, Marco Capaldo, whom he met during his studies in the London branch of the Istituto Marangoni.

The young woman died last month, three weeks ago, but the family made it known only today with an obituary published in British Vogue, speaking of “incredible sense of loss”. “That her unbridled laughter and boundless appetite for creativity no longer resonates in the 16Arlington studio is a tragic loss for all who were lucky enough to meet her. Kikka was a white light; with an unmistakable energy and most encouraging and fiercely loyal friend “, friend Lena Dunham also wrote in Vogue.

Although relatively new, the company founded in 2017 by Kikka – as she was known to those closest to her – and her business partner and partner, Marco Capaldo, has dressed celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and Amal Clooney.

