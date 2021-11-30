Federica Fracassi: “The institutions don’t know the theater”

If you still think that theater is an old practice of the past, now supplanted by TV or streaming platforms, then you’ve never seen Federica Fracassi on stage. Not only one of the most talented actresses of her generation, but an artist who for years has chosen to undertake an independent and highly original path in the panorama of research theater, devoting herself to the most visionary, ferocious and poetic writings. A real punch in the stomach. As in the last show he is staging, The fever by Wallace Shawn, directed by Veronica Cruciani: a monologue that proposes an elaborate denunciation of global capitalism, starring a wealthy woman, aware of every paradox of her existence, while looking back on a comfortable life made possible by the poverty of others. And the disease that torments her is none other than capitalism itself.

Trained at a very young age at the Paolo Grassi School of Dramatic Art, where she was rejected twice, Fracassi made a comeback once on stage winning a myriad of prizes, including Ubu as best actress ex aequo with Mariangela Melato, and again this year it was repeated with Le Maschere del Teatro Italiano (again as best actress). Busy as never before, despite the pandemic, she explained to us why she does not feel neglected by the institutions at all (“the main problem is that they don’t know the theater”) and that her ambition is not to be considered only a good actress , but if anything “a true rock star” of the Italian theater.

Federica, in recent years you have collected many awards, but is it true that at the beginning you failed the theater school twice?

Yes, that’s right. They were moments that taught me the uniqueness of everyone’s paths. And I think my story can be a stimulus for any young person who wants to undertake an artistic path that is usually considered very difficult. Each has its stages. I was very shy, I did not come from a family that attended the theater. I got there after studying dance because I liked the relationship with the public. Now, thinking about those years, I remember how young I was when I joined Paolo Grassi. I was only 19, lacking both emotional tools and experience, as well as a spectator vision. Instead, it is important to form your own taste and discuss with future colleagues to understand this multifaceted art form.

Were the prizes then a rematch?

No, also because the first rejection was a bit political. Several teachings had been skipped and we were in a “hard and pure” phase. After the second, they called me back and advised me to enroll in the directing course, because according to them I would have been more capable. But in the meantime I had started working and I really wanted to be an actress. So they let me go into the world.

You have declared that for you “theater is an act of love”. What does it mean?

It is an act of love because, as in love, it is a continuous construction. Ivano Fossati also sang it in The construction of a love. We must continually face the other, ask ourselves what we are giving him. With the viewer I always try to do it. From the choice of texts to that of the registers and workmates. We must not forget that even behind a monologue there is a team. And then you don’t need to have granite certainties, be amazed, get involved, work on your fragility, your limits, what doesn’t work, and try to illuminate your dark sides. It is said “to stay in the present”, that is, to be open to suggestions.

In 2011 you deserved the Ubu Award as Lead Actress for Hilda And Fires ex aequo with Mariangela Melato and you declared: «For days I was unable to tell anyone that I had won. It seemed too much to me. ‘

True, I couldn’t tell. At that moment it seemed exaggerated, then with Melato… It was enormous because up until that moment I had done a lot of theater with the Teatro i, my group opened in Milan, but it was an ongoing journey. So it represented a double prize, as if to say: your road, impervious and unique, also makes sense. It is not easy to achieve certain results without large productions behind us. And when it happens to reward a niche group it means that their work is saying something, for which it has given me even more energy.

Then over the years you have received other awards, up to the recent Le Maschere del Teatro Italiano this year as best leading actress in the show Chairs by Eugène Ionesco. But you didn’t miss cinema either. Compared to the theater, how has it enriched you?

They can be two sides of the same coin. I would like to do more of cinema, because these two communicating vessels enrich me. In the cinema you can work on the small nuances of the soul, while in the theater everything is more macroscopic, there is no first floor. So with the camera you work more on the subtlety of emotions. And then I had the opportunity to work with great directors such as Marco Bellocchio (Sleeping Beauty And Blood of my blood, ed), that if they had told me before I would never have believed it. He is a teacher and he makes me laugh a lot with his particular irony. Just as it was an honor to work with Virzì (Human capital, ed) or Rights (One day you have to go, ed). They have all been very important to my growth.

If Federica Fracassi were a musical genre, what would it be?

My model of actress has always been the one who adhered to the rock star in music. In this sense I am fascinated by uniqueness, the fact that the viewer associates a voice only with you and knowing how to interpret anything with a recognizable style.

How did you experience theaters that were closed for a long time due to the pandemic?

I didn’t get down on it. Without really understanding where I was going, I continued to walk around the building, to read and to design. With an anxiety that did not come so much from the pandemic, as always with respect to the theater. Out of this context, more than for the virus, I am concerned about the “disease” of our planet, because in general I think it has taken a bad turn. On this I almost give up, but this apparent complacency I try to highlight with the theater. I continued to work and I am lucky, because I have met extraordinary travel companions and I am involved in four or five productions, which had never happened to me before.

Did you feel neglected by the institutions, as other colleagues of yours have denounced?

The theater crisis was pre-pandemic. And now for the little ones, like us with Teatro i, it will be increasingly difficult to keep the halls open, while many actors have not returned to work. But the biggest problem is that the institutions have never really known the theater, unfortunately. Not that they don’t recognize it, they just don’t know its mechanisms. Now, for example, there is a quantitative, almost algorithmic system, which does not favor small groups, companies, as well as young people who want to train on an independent path. Making a career like mine is very difficult today. The comparison is between large supermarkets and small artisan shops. It is not that we have been neglected, but that the system has not worked before.

To a young man who told you “but theater is so boring”, what would you recommend?

I would make him a list of shows that I think are absolutely vital and that he could fall in love with. When it happens that young people approach the theater they are enthusiastic about it. After The nun of Monza by Giovanni Testori, those who stopped were mainly boys and girls. The most is getting them to sit down. So to that young man I would say: let’s make a bet, I’ll give you five tips and then you tell me what you think, ok? He may just like one, but there is certainly something that would strike him. And when you fall in love with theater, you never forget it. Then it is true that there are also a lot of boring and badly done things around and if it were up to me they really shouldn’t exist.

So let’s come to your show The fever, which we would like to recommend to young people and beyond. A very strong work of denunciation of capitalism and the inequities it creates in the world.

It is very current, because it leads us to ask ourselves how our own privileges are the result of the poverty of others. The protagonist is a progressive New Yorker woman, not a negative character, but she begins to understand that a life of that level depends on many other people who do not have to eat. A condition that we all live with an enormous inequality of resources, the growth of the power of finance, of technology in the hands of a few and the poor who are increasingly poor. And we complain, but we don’t really see them. In fact, the real unsettling question is this: do you have poor friends? It is difficult, because we normally only hang out with our “fellow men”.

Furthermore, to launch these messages, you also make a performative effort: on stage you are naked, in a tub full of water, in a sloping bathroom. Everything leads to instability.

Yes, with the director Veronica Cruciani and the set designer Paola Villani we have focused on the imbalance, on this continuous sliding, with the words that become more and more slippery. Then she has a fever, is ill and is in a poor country and all this leads her to ask herself certain questions and to question herself. The show has two modes. The first front, in which I go towards the audience almost like in the stand-up comedy. In the second I enter a hallucinatory dimension in which in the tub I try to wash away the lies by putting myself naked, but that will not be possible.

Do you have any regrets related to your career?

One from when I was very young. A skipped seminar with Thierry Salmon, one of my favorite directors. I was unable to attend and soon after he had an accident that took him away. This missed meeting marked me so much, as well as missing his gaze on the theater. More recently Emma Dante had asked me to be the protagonist of one of her shows and, having already other commitments, I could not accept. But sooner or later I’d love to work with her.

And looking to the future, a dream in the drawer?

Cinema, because I would like to have wider roles to challenge myself and grow in that field as well. In the theater, on the other hand, I was lucky enough to work with very good registers, so I would like to continue with them and perhaps with other young people I respect, such as Leonardo Lidi, Fabio Condemi and Silvia Costa. Who knows, maybe with some of them I’ll be lucky enough to work.

The transition from theater to cinema never comes too late, Toni Servillo teaches it …

That’s right, as he taught us not to rely on too many certainties, taking risks with even younger people or with professionals with whom you have never worked. There is always a little fear of changing, not all donuts succeed with a hole, and the theme of choice for me has always been very haunting, but we must not forget that risking is rewarded.