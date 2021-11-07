Federica Kikka Cavenati, 16Arlington stylist died

The Italian designer Federica Cavenati, originally from Bergamo, lived and worked in London with her partner died at the age of 28. Marco Capaldo. With him, met at the headquarters of the Marangoni Institute in the British capital, they founded the 16Arlington brand in 2017, named after their first atelier and apartment across the Channel.

Federica passed away following a “short and sudden” illness, reports British Vogue, which mentions the family and describes their “incalculable sense of loss”. He called himself Kikka and in a press release issued by relatives together with the brand, we read: “Kikka was a white light, with an unmistakable energy, the most encouraging and strongly loyal friend that could exist”.

Federica Cavenati and her partner Marco Capaldo

16Arlington has been showing at London Fashion Week since 2019 and is a brand that with its feathers and seventies geometries has been able to conquer stars of the caliber of Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Amal Clooney, Billie Eilish and Rita Ora, just to name a few. “The fact that the 16Arlington atelier can no longer resonate with Federica’s laughter and her boundless appetite for creativity is a tragic loss for all those who have had the good fortune to meet her”, reads the statement.

Lena Dunham, loyal customer of the Federica Cavenati and Marco Capaldo brand and friend of the young designer who passed away, paid tribute to her on Vogue Uk, calling her “the most chic bungler” he has ever met and mourning her death, which he said took about three weeks does. The news, however, has only just leaked out.