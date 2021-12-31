Federica Panicucci’s diet, a 54-year-old envious physique

Federica Panicucci’s diet, we reveal all the secrets of the presenter who seems not to feel the years that pass

Tonight we will see her on Canale 5 conducting the New Year in music of Mediaset and certainly will show off his physique to make girls envious. Let’s talk about Federica Panicucci, the presenter who at the age of 54 does not feel the weight of age in the least.

A sculpted physique, with exceptional abs, toned and long legs, crazy hips and a B-side that attracts the eyes like a magnet. For her, time seems to have stopped and with that blonde hair and a dazzling smile she manages to conquer everyone in an instant. But how does his fans wonder? What are her beauty secrets? Let’s find out together.

Federica Panicucci’s diet, between nutrition and sport

Some say it is a question of genetics, others of strong sacrifices, which are the beauty secrets of Federica Panicucci? None of this in reality: because if on the one hand she has never had weight problems, on the other she takes care of her body a lot, with nutrition and training.

One follows healthy lifestyle the presenter who does not like excesses even if she allows herself some “snag” too. In an old interview with The Corriere della Sera, explained that in his diet there are no fuprights, alcoholic, cold cuts and sweets but who allows himself, every now and then, a pizza.

Every morning a good breakfast for her who wakes up at dawn, a mid-morning break with dark chocolate or almond snacks, carbohydrates for lunch with bread or kamut paste accompanied by vegetables, while in the evening white meats or fish. Almost two liters of water per day, to hydrate his body and no extreme decisions like fasting, at most a reduction in portions to settle the balance.

Another big secret is sleep well and a lot, leading a life with regular rhythms. What about sport? Yes, but little and do it yourself. Federica said that between work and family she doesn’t have much time to go to the gym and so on trains, in the evening, at home about 15 minutes while her children do their homework: “Before dinner, I do abs, legs, buttocks, arms” he said.