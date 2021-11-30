Federica Pellegrini last race: she wins the 200 sl in Riccione. “It was important to finish here”

Riccione, November 30, 2021 – Federica Pellegrini won the 200 short course style at the Absolutes underway in Riccione, the last race of his career. La Divina in lane 4 touched in 1’54 “95. Tanta la emotion on the block before departure for Pellegrini, who tried to stop the tears. At the touch of the plate, between smiles, it clicked the standing ovation of the public present in the Riccione plant, including parents Roberto and Cinzia, and the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò.

Pellegrini: “I let the tears return”. Then dive into the pool with Malagò

“I was on the verge of a nervous breakdown but I let the tears come in, it was nice. It was right and very important for me to finish here, in this way, and with the possibility of having my family close by “, said Pellegrini herself, very excited at the end of the race.” Thanks to everyone, to those who accompanied me and those who did not – continues Pellegrini -. It was 20 years of swimming and fatigue. I loved swimming madly and still love it, the one I will miss the most will be the group, and what I will definitely not miss is the fatigue of training, at 33 he fits. You never give up, whatever they tell you. “Thanks, of course, also” to my coach and future husband “Matteo Giunta. Malagò also approached to embrace the Divine. And the two were protagonists of an unscheduled. It was organized by Pellegrini herself, who convinced Malagò to dive into the pool with her. She still in costume and the president of Coni in shirt, pants and socks.









The party in the water, remembering Camille Muffat

In the end there was also a party on the water, together with the historical friends and rivals crossed in the tank in his long career. There are Alice Mizzau, Femke Heemskeerk, Sara Isakovic, Evelyn Verraszto, Camelia Potec And Sarah Sjostrom, while an empty lane was left for Camille Muffat, the French swimmer who disappeared in 2015 following a plane crash, with her pink swimming cap resting on the starting block. For the occasion, two videos were broadcast that retraced the entire aquatic life of Pellegrini, with the words ‘Thanks Faith’: the same sign displayed by the public in the stands on blue cards.

Today’s ai Absolute winter championships from Riccione, indeed, it was the race that ended the career of the Divine. Pellegrini thus celebrates, with a victory, an extraordinary career, full of triumphs and successes that have consecrated her worldwide, with 58 international medals. For her, now, a new life will begin. Always a Riccione, the 33-year-old athlete from Veneto receives honorary citizenship.









Malagò: “It must not be a sad moment”

“It should not be taken as a sad moment but it is the right recognition to his career and to how much he has made the entire swimming movement grow”. Thus the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò, in Riccione to attend Federica Pellegrini’s last race. “I couldn’t not be there. This walkway was supposed to take place in Eindhoven, but then the pandemic imposed closed doors in the Netherlands so rightly so it was decided to do it in Riccione: it was a great idea by Aniene and in my opinion it didn’t seem true to Federica- Malagò told Raisport microphones- I have to congratulate the Swimming Federation because they were very good at organizing all this in such a short time. And the fact that in a very short time so many protagonists and champions joined to greet Federica gives the dimension of what character she is. “As for her personal emotions, Malagò reveals:” There are two different feelings that overlap at a certain point. The first is the gratitude of a sports manager, and there is not a word to recognize Federica’s immensity. And then there is the human component, undeniable “.









The last act of the Divine

In the beginning it was – or should have been – Naples. Then Eindhoven. Finally it was Riccione. Federica Pellegrini last act, after a little more than two weeks ago a farewell chorus, melancholy yet cheerful as a carnival, crossed the globe (strictly on two wheels) for Valentino Rossi’s farewell to racing. Today Italy saw for the last time the Divine national, the greatest swimmer in the history of the country, and therefore you can literally dive into this valley of tears.

A train that has skipped several stations in the last year alone – I stop in Tokyo, no I continue with the Isl in Naples, yes but then there is also Holland, and that you do not even put there the Absolutes of Riccione? Okay, thanks, I’ll get off here – The next is really the last. They asked him to be in Italy, with the appeal coming from his “family”, the Aniene. They revolutionized the racing program for her, they also tried to tell her ‘Come on, keep going until the World Cup. And then there is Rome, with the Europeans at home: it gets there ‘. Pulled and contested, pushing the day further each time, she finally said stop, tired of reigning. Somewhere we will have to stop. The block was therefore the last pedestal of the queen without heirs.









Federica Pellegrini: career and private life

The same one she got on when she was still a child. And she was always a child when the world noticed her. The water was that of the Athens Games, August 17, 2004: fourth lane, the start, the crescendo on the 4 tanks that should be registered at the Siae, the touch of Camelia Potec over there – unseen – to blow them for 19 cents a gold already his. It was silver, and it was already history anyway. TO Beijing 2008, short hair and a few fewer teenage pimples, a whole other story. Athlete to beat, sinks into the 400 and then rises again in the race of his life, the 200, first with a world record in the semifinals, then with the triumph of Olympic gold. The phoenix rising from its ashes, just like the tattoo on his neck. Federica as a child, Federica girl, Federica woman. In between a whirlwind of descents and ascents, eating disorders, panic attacks, love stories, triangles, rings pulled at the edge of the pool, rivals in and out of the water, jealousy scenes, screams in the hotel corridors – ‘she, he and the other ‘volume I, II and III – “man eater”, “obnoxious”, testimonial of shampoo, biscuits, jewels, style icon and shoe collector, TV judge.









The list is poor, more space is needed to tell it all, she herself did not make it in two books. Different and basically always equal to itself, chameleonic only when it comes to coaches. A different face for each Olympiad, with one exception: Max Di Mito in Athens, in Beijing the beloved Alberto Castagnetti (died in 2009, just after the triumphs of the World Cup in Rome), then Claudio Rossetto in London, Rio and Tokyo with Matteo Giunta. On which many turned up their noses. Not her, he took it in and out of the water. Between one season and another the Pellegrini employment office hires the various Lucas (twice, including the transfer to France), Morini, Bonifacenti. With hindsight she was always right, if only because she put her face and head into it, which few do or can afford.

Like that time when the circle had to close in Brazil (“I really stop”) but no. The fourth place that hurts, the accounts busted on the cycle that conditions the race. Reflections and courage, “I never stop”: against everything and everyone, independent and revolutionary woman, continue another 4 years until Tokyo. Which then will be 5. In Japan she becomes the only swimmer in history to compete five finals on the same distance, the 200 style it will also swim to Riccione, a shelled rosary of religious dedication. Is the last really the last? She says yes. “It’s so hard to say goodbye, but at some point it’s also right make a final decision“. Also because in the meantime other choices have been made. The election as a member of the International Olympic Committee, the role of ambassador for the Olympic Games of Milan Cortina, to quote the global icon Pilgrims. An accepted marriage proposal that is already a family, to talk about the most intimate and private Federica. But for this there is time, today we still dance.







