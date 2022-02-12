Federica Pellegrini, offenses on the Lungomare di Jesolo dedicated to her

TO Jesoloin the section of the “Promenade of the Stars” dedicated to Federica Pellegrinian offensive writing appeared against the swimming champion, Olympic gold medalist at the 2008 Beijing Games.

In the stretch of the waterfront of the Venetian town that has seen its residents double thanks to smart working, at the point where there is a sign that reads “Lungomare Federica Pellegrini Olympic swimming champion” some unknown persons attacked a sort of adhesive, very similar to the original sign, with an offensive phrase against the swimmer. An ugly gesture of incivility for one of the greatest champions of Italian and international sport.

Jesolo, offended Federica Pellegrini: the response of the Divine

Federica Pellegrini herself, as soon as she became aware of the fact, used hers Instagram profile to comment on what happened, through a series of stories. “This morning Jesolo woke up with a sticker placed on the sign of my promenade – said Federica Pellegrini through the stories of Instagram – In place of the words ‘Lungomare Federica Pellegrini Olympic swimming champion’ there was a sign made specifically with the same color and the same handwriting that carried the words ‘Quella t * oia by Federica Pellegrini, Olympic champion of arrogance and mythomania’.

I cannot say anything about arrogance and mythomania also because I may seem like that to someone, even if the people who know me know well that I am not like that. On the offense, however, I have something to say. There has been a lot of trouble to reproduce the sign of the same color, done the same and you could even begin to understand a little in the various printers who could have printed such a thing.

However, I sincerely hope that there are some cameras that have filmed this fact but only to see it or to see her face and ask why, if maybe she did it because she knows me so well. I hope they get caught because in my opinion. I’m sorry that in the world there are still these people who take the trouble to stick up a fake sign, who waste time instead of coming to me who often pass in Jesolo, tap me on the shoulder and tell me that I’m on the boxes. I would have appreciated it much more ”.

Pellegrini, one of the most followed Italian VIPs on social media, finally addressed the author of the ugly gesture of incivility directly, inviting him to come forward personally: “Next time, come directly to me, tell me things in the face, because even if I am a woman, I can argue – declared the Divine – Sorry for the outburst but there was. Nothing changes for me, I’m just sorry that these things still happen in 2022 ”.

Inserted in the ranking of the most searched characters on Google in 2021, Federica Pellegrini has recently decided to say goodbye to the world of competitions, after a long career that has seen her triumph in Italy, in Europe and in the world. The Divina’s palmares are extraordinary: the swimmer from Merano won a silver medal at the Athens 2004 Olympics and a gold medal at those of Beijing 2008as well as various gold medals between World Cups, Europeans, Mediterranean Games, Universiade and Italian championships.