Federica Pellegrini said yes to the marriage proposal he made her …

“He said yes. I’m a lucky guy “, wrote it Matteo Giunta on Instagram, posting the photo of Federica Pellegrini hugging him showing the ring.

After the gold in Beijing, the six World titles, and the 129 Italian titles, the Divine crowns another dream, putting the photo of Matteo on his knees kissing her on social media, and she, almost a Juliet, replies from the balcony “You and me, the whole world outside # Yes”.

Pellegrini is now at the end of her career, still some battles in the International Swimming League and at the end of the year she will hang up her swimsuit. Giunta had taken her by the hand after the disappointment at the London Olympics and the divorce from the French coach Lucas, putting her back on the international swimming pedestal with the 2017 World Championships in Budapest and Gwangju 2019.

And now together they will go up to the altar.